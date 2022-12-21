Can You Guess What Dolly Parton Keeps Hidden Beneath Her Signature Blonde Wigs?

One of our favorite things about Dolly Parton is her candor, particularly when it comes to her beauty secrets. Now, after decades in the spotlight, the country legend is forthcoming than ever about what it takes to maintain her signature, over-the-top appearance.

Parton has always been open about her love affair with wigs, but, as she’ll be the first to tell you, they're not just for show. In a video interview with CMT, the songstress confirmed that her wigs also serve a practical purpose.

"My wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight my mic pack don't fit nowhere," Parton shared. "There's only room for me in my clothes. So I have it to where the mic fits in my hair. 'Cause I wear wigs all the time, and so it goes right over it and we just kind of mic it around and it works perfect."

Parton has embraced wigs as part of her signature style since she started performing on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967, though we imagine the addition of mic packs came much later.

"I always wore my hair all teased up," she recalled in her book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. "Whenever that style started, I was the first to get my hair all poofy. Then as soon as I could buy those hairpieces and wigs, I wanted them. For one thing, they were so handy. Plus, my hair would never do exactly what I wanted it to do. So the wigs became kind of my trademark."

We wouldn’t have you any other way, Dolly

