Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Coming To Alabama

Great news for young readers in Alabama!

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Comes to Alabama
Photo:

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Kids in Alabama are about to get a little more imagination—and a lot more free books—in their lives. That’s because the state has teamed up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to spread the magic of books across the state.  

Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to promoting a love of books and reading by giving free books every month to kids from birth to age 5. “I’m so excited to help announce that my Imagination Library is coming to Alabama,” Parton said in a statement about the program’s expansion. “A lot of good people have worked to make our Imagination Library dream for Alabama a reality, but I want to send my very special thanks to Governor Kay Ivey for her leadership in making this happen.”

Bringing the Imagination Library literacy program to Alabama has been a goal of Alabama Governor Ivey’s, one she mentioned in her 2023 Inaugural Address. Now that goal is a reality and state dollars will work with Imagination Library to get kids reading. “No matter what a child grows up to be, reading proficiently is simply critical,” Governor Ivey said during her announcement of the program. “Our goal is to bring this program to all 67 counties, and we are well on our way to making that a reality.”

This expansion is just the latest good deed by Parton's charity. Founded in 1995 as a tribute to her father who couldn't read, the group has been mailing free books to children ever since. They have now shipped over 200 million books to kids. "If I'm remembered 100 years from now,” Parton once famously said. “I hope it will be not for looks but for books.”

