Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

"I'm a rock star now!"

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022
Dolly Parton Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dolly Parton hasn’t just accepted her new status as a rock star – she has embraced it. Despite her initial reluctance, the country legend leaned into the genre during her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. 

In her acceptance speech, Parton celebrated the honor and reiterated her plans to release a rock album, Entertainment Weekly reports. 

"I'm a rock star now!" she said, per the outlet. "This is a very special night for me."

"I'm sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I didn't feel like I had done enough to deserve that,” Parton continued. “I didn't understand at the time that it's about more than that, but I'm just so honored and so proud to be here tonight."

The Tennessee songstress revealed she even wrote a song, titled "Rockin'," specifically for the event. She came strolling out dressed in a black leather outfit and strummed her electric guitar before treating the audience to a performance of the new track.  

"And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.

Parton was shocked when she learned that she was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March, and respectfully turned it down, claiming she was unworthy of the honor. By May, however, she had come around to the idea, and promised to “live up to it.”

Parton discussed the back and forth and the new song ahead of the ceremony in a recent interview with Pollstar.

“I even wrote a song about the whole situation to sing at the ceremony. A fine, cute little rock ‘n’ roll song that’ll probably go on the rock ‘n’ roll album. It’s called ‘Rockin’”:  ‘You know I’ve been rockin’ since the day I was born…’ You know, listening to Elvis and Journey and Chuck Berry, all those great people. It’s a fine little song, and it’s real rock-y, so I’ll have something fun to play off of, to ease some of the tension.”

You rock, Dolly!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
US country music singer Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Humbly Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Despite Initial Reluctance
Jerry Lee Lewis Performs At Cerritos Center
Jerry Lee Lewis, Pioneering Rock & Roll Star, Dead At 87
Vince Gill
Vince Gill Dedicates Emotional Performance Of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" To Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton Performs At Echo Arena In Liverpool
Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Consideration
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn On Great Female Friendships
Mickey Guyton
A Young Mickey Guyton Drew Inspiration From LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton
James Patterson and Dolly Parton with Books
Sony Pictures Signs on to Help Bring Dolly Parton and James Patterson's 'Run, Rose, Run' to the Big Screen
Reba and her mother Jacqueline
Reba McEntire's Southern Accent
Wynonna Judd Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd Shares Emotional Message About Forgiveness and Healing 
Gregg Allman
At Home With Gregg Allman
Dolly Parton Yellow Top and Hat
Exclusive: Dolly Parton Shares Video Explaining Her New Song, "Blue Bonnet Breeze"
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
fourth of july songs
These Patriotic Songs Are The Ultimate Ode to The U.S.A.
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
Dolly Parton Day 3 - Glastonbury Festival
Dolly Parton on Elvis Presley: "There Was Nobody That I Ever Related to More"
Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood Stuns Lauren Alaina with Onstage Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry