Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album

Is there anything she can't do?

Published on December 6, 2022
Dolly Parton Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Photo:

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/Getty Images

After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album.

While she’s not sure about the exact timing of the album yet (she has a lot going on), Parton has been making a list of songs and reaching out to artists that she may want to cover on the project. While nothing is confirmed until we have the record, the folks at American Songwriter compiled a list of some of the songs Parton has hinted she will be covering on the album. 

One song that seems likely to be included is a cover of Journey’s “Open Arms” with the band’s former lead singer Steve Perry already committing to appear on the track. 

Another likely contender is Prince’s “Purple Rain”. When Parton stopped by The Tonight Show, she told host Jimmy Fallon that she was going to cover the iconic track from Prince’s album and film of the same name.

If she can get the Rolling Stones to * ahem * satisfy her request, she would love to cover their 1965 classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The song has a particular meaning to her,  too. “I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction,'” Parton told Billboard. “That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs.” 

Another dream collaborator? None other than Led Zeppelin. Since it’s another one of her husband’s favorites, she wants to cover their mega-hit “Stairway to Heaven”, ideally with a little help from the band. “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” said Parton. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it.” As Plant has spent a portion of his post-Zeppelin career recording bluegrass-roots music with Allison Krauss, it seems like he might be game for making a rock album with Dolly. 

The last song on American Songwriter’s list is a Florida rock classic. “I may do up a version of something like [Lynyrd Skynyrd’s] “Free Bird,” Parton told Billboard, “and do my own versions of some classic things that I think would make good rock and roll songs.”

