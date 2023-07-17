Dolly Parton Will Never Retire, Hopes To “Drop Dead In The Middle Of A Song” Someday

Dolly hopes to be "workin’ 9 to 5" for a long time to come.

Published on July 17, 2023
Just because Dolly Parton is done with touring, doesn’t mean she’s done working. On the contrary, the “9 to 5” singer said she hopes to keep grinding until her final breath. 

In a recent interview with Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce, Parton, 77, explained that she feels a responsibility to continue her career for as long as she’s able. Retirement is simply not an option for the multi-talented Tennessean. 

"I always believe that if you've wanted your dreams to come true and you are lucky enough to have that happen, then you’ve got to be responsible because you gotta keep the dream alive," Parton said. "And every dream kind of spawns another dream. You can branch off of almost anything that happens and make a business of that as well. So it’s kind of like a tree with good roots—it’s got a lot of limbs and it’s also got a lot of leaves. So, why not make the most of it? And I’m not one to sit around and do nothing."

"I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday,” she joked.

Except Parton isn’t joking. At least, not entirely. 

"That’s how I hope to go," she continued. "Of course, we don’t have much of a choice in that. But as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime I'm gonna make hay while the sun shines."

And when the sun does inevitably stop shining one day, Parton will hopefully rest a little easier knowing that there won’t AI versions of herself putting on posthumous performances.

The country legend expressed her discomfort with the possibility of hologram concerts after her death in an interview with The Independent earlier this month. 

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” she said. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

