Dolly Parton Is Getting Us Pumped For The Summer Olympics With New Cover

Dolly Parton is getting our blood pumping for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This week she debuted her cover of "We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You," the rock anthem that has had fans stomping the bleachers for generations.

Parton's promotional video was produced with NBC, the network with exclusive coverage rights for next year's Summer Olympics and Paralympics. And yes, she can belt out Queen's "We Will Rock You" with the best of them. In the video, Parton sings to an empty stadium, in the bleachers surrounded by fans, and with a sparkling Eiffel Tower in the background.

Clips of iconic athletes like gold medalists Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky and record-breaking sprinter Noah Lyles flicker throughout the video. Old footage shows teams celebrating victory and taking the podium to claim their medals, and Parton is cheering them on to do it again in 2024.

“I love the Olympics!" Parton stated in a press release from NBC. "I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBC's entertainment and sports, called Parton an "Olympic super-fan" and "the perfect choice to get America excited about Team USA and next summer’s Paris Olympics.”

If you didn't already know, the country superstar is planning to release her first-ever rock album in November, which will include Parton's version of "We Are the Champions." The album was inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in May. Parton will have some original songs on Rockstar, plus covers featuring guest singers you might have heard of—Steve Perry, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Melissa Etheridge, to name a few. The final track on this rockstar-packed album? None other than "Freebird" featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd.