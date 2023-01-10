Dolly Parton Shares Emotional Tribute To “Little Brother” Leslie Jordan On "Call Me Kat"

“Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023
Dolly Parton Leslie Jordan
Photo:

Fox; Fox

Dolly Parton joined the cast of Call Me Kat for a surprise tribute to Leslie Jordan during the show’s winter premiere last week. 

Parton, who was featured on Jordan’s 2021 gospel album Company's Comin', began the tribute by singing part of their duet, "Where the Soul Never Dies.”

 "Usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I'm going to talk to you, because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother,” Parton said in an emotional message to her late friend. “You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

"I just want you to know that we all love you," the songstress continued. "We all miss you, and I bet you're having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful, and I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be. You made us happy while you were here and we're happy that you're at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie. See you over there."

Jordan’s character, Phil, was written off the Fox sitcom after his sudden death in October. Phil was a baker at a cat café run by Kat, portrayed by producer-star Mayim Bialik. 

Call Me Kat’s winter premiere ended with the show's main cast addressing the audience about their loss of their friend and co-star and the decision to have Phil exit the show by moving to Tahiti with his partner. 

"What we've done here is give Phil a happy ending. What we're really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend, Leslie Jordan," Bialik explained. "He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much. Love, light, Leslie."

Jordan, who was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show Will and Grace. He died on October 24 at the age of 67. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Has Died At Age 67
Leslie Jordan & Friends Company's Comin' To The Ryman
Leslie Jordan Reflected On Becoming A Country Star In His 60s In Final Television Interview
Loretta Lynn Appearing On 'The Barbara Walters Summer Special'
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Talks Holidays, Her Love for Cooking, and Life on the Farm
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
Things Even Die-Hard Steel Magnolias Fans Probably Don't Know About The Classic
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde Talks Growing Up in Arkansas, Her Mom's Cooking, and More
Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach
Nikki DeLoach And Brennan Elliott Explore Faith And Grief In Hallmark’s “The Gift of Peace”
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina Talks 'American Idol', Southern Manners, and Her Grandmother's Famous Recipe
Jenee Fleenor
Jenee Fleenor Talks Pimento Cheese, Touring With Blake Shelton, And More
Sally Field and Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias
Julia Roberts Wasn't the Original Actor Cast as Shelby in Steel Magnolias
Wynonna Judd Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd Shares Emotional Message About Forgiveness and Healing 
Etiquette Place Setting Illustration
Why Southern Manners Matter In a Modern World
Maneet Chauhan
Maneet Chauhan Talks Family, Food, and How Traveling Has Influenced Her Culinary Career
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Santa
"Three Wise Men And A Baby" Is Hallmark’s Perfect Gift To Fans
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas