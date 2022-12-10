Dolly Parton Meets Little Girl From Florida Who Learned To Read Braille Thanks To The Imagination Library

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022
Dolly Parton on Kelly Clarkson Show
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Dolly Parton’s charity, Imagination Library, changes lives by giving away free books to kids from the ages of 0 to 5, but seeing the proof in the life of a small child is always incredible. Parton was a guest on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and she got to hear from a mom whose daughter benefited from the Imagination Library in a very special way.

On the show, Parton met an audience member named Liz who shared a touching story about the impact that Imagination Library had on her daughter. Six years ago, Liz and her husband adopted a little girl named Rosie who was dealing with multiple health issues and was born blind. Doctors were unsure whether the little girl would walk or talk or even survive. Her devoted parents helped her find a love of music, but she reportedly really bloomed when she began receiving books from the Imagination Library that were written in braille.

"Today our daughter's 6 years old, she's in the first grade. ... She was reading and writing braille before most children read and write print," Liz said. "And her teachers tell us she may be gifted."

Clarkson then invited the little girl on stage to meet Parton, who introduced herself as “the book lady.” Rosie then asked Parton and Clarkson to sing one of her favorite songs, "Amazing Grace" for her. Then, Parton, Clarkson, and Rosie sang another favorite, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight".


Rosie’s mom noted that her daughter may be blind, but “she's going to see the world through the love and the generosity of people like you, Dolly, who stand in all those gaps that we have. Our family is so grateful for you." Rosie’s life isn’t the only one touched by the Imagination Library, of course. Founded in 1995 as a tribute to her father who couldn't read, Parton's charity has been mailing free books to children ever since. They have now shipped over 200 million books to kids. "If I'm remembered 100 years from now,” Parton once famously said. “I hope it will be not for looks but for books.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly in Christmas Suit
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Donates 100 Millionth Book To Library Of Congress
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Gifts More Than 2 Million Children's Books Each Month
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton On Winning Carnegie Medal Of Philanthropy, Being Taught To "Give More Than You Receive"
Dolly Parton License Plate
Drive With Dolly: These Dolly Parton License Plates Support Imagination Library Programs In Tennessee
Dolly Parton reading a book
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Expands in Kentucky
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Dolly Parton Arms Wide Open
Dolly Parton Expands Her Imagination Library to Delaware
Loretta Lynn Appearing On 'The Barbara Walters Summer Special'
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Talks About What Loss Taught Him About Fatherhood, Faith, and Living in the Present
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Erin Napier's First Children's Book Is Inspired by Her Favorite Place: Home
Wynonna Martina Ashley
Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, And Ashley McBryde Perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" In Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Britt Rentschler
Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm
Erin and Ben Napier Proposal
Ben Napier Shares His Romantic Ole Miss Proposal to Erin at Square Books
The Golden Girls
16 Things You Didn't Know About The Golden Girls
Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and Barbara Bush
The Bush Family Has A Knack For Nicknames
Jenna Bush Hager with Daughters Mila and Poppy
Jenna Bush Hager's Letter To Her Daughters This Mother's Day