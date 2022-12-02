Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson’s Joyful “9 to 5” Duet Is A Must-Watch

We owe a great debt to Kelly Clarkson. From her Faith Hill cover to her duet with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the "Kellyoke" segment of her NBC talk show has created some of the most memorable musical moments of the year. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

Most recently, Clarkson was joined by the one-and-only Dolly Parton. Together they treated us to a rousing rendition of Parton’s 1980 single “9 to 5.”

The American Idol alum kicked off the duet on a somber, contemporary tone. Then, after a few lines, the stage lights came on and Parton strutted through the door just as a brass trio joined in. The pair’s harmonious performance ended with Clarkson bowing down to the country legend.

“I’m just going to do this,” she said between exaggerated bows.

The performance followed a similar collaboration between Parton and Clarkson. Earlier this year, the singers teamed up to record a duet version of “9 to 5” for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which premiered on September 16.

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her,” Clarkson said in a statement that accompanied the release. “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet. I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Bragging rights indeed. Great job, y’all!

