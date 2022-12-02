News Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson’s Joyful “9 to 5” Duet Is A Must-Watch Christmas came early, y’all! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: NBC/Getty Images We owe a great debt to Kelly Clarkson. From her Faith Hill cover to her duet with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the "Kellyoke" segment of her NBC talk show has created some of the most memorable musical moments of the year. And there’s plenty more where that came from. Most recently, Clarkson was joined by the one-and-only Dolly Parton. Together they treated us to a rousing rendition of Parton’s 1980 single “9 to 5.” The American Idol alum kicked off the duet on a somber, contemporary tone. Then, after a few lines, the stage lights came on and Parton strutted through the door just as a brass trio joined in. The pair’s harmonious performance ended with Clarkson bowing down to the country legend. “I’m just going to do this,” she said between exaggerated bows. The performance followed a similar collaboration between Parton and Clarkson. Earlier this year, the singers teamed up to record a duet version of “9 to 5” for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which premiered on September 16. “I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her,” Clarkson said in a statement that accompanied the release. “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet. I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!” Bragging rights indeed. Great job, y’all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit