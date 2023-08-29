Dolly Parton Says She Turned Down Tea With Kate Middleton

Dolly Parton has such a jam-packed schedule that she recently had to decline an invite most people would kill to receive.

Speaking with BBC Radio 2’s Claudia Winkleman over the weekend, the country legend revealed that her last visit to Great Britain included RSVPing “no” to an invitation from one of the most recognizable members of the Royal Family.

“This time, lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate [Middleton],” Parton, who has been busy promoting her new rock album, said. “And I felt so bad―I couldn’t even go! They had all this stuff set up. But I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me to tea. And one of these days I’m going to get to do that—that would be great”

The songstress then tapped into her signature sense of humor and divulged the real reason she had to skip tea with the Duchess of Cambridge.

“She wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no,” Parton joked, earning a laugh from Winkleman.

Parton has visited Great Britain a number of times throughout her lengthy career and has met other members of the Royal Family. In a 2022 interview with The Tennessean, she recalled performing for Queen Elizabeth during the late monarch’s Silver Jubilee celebration 46 years ago.

"When they told me on the plane I was appearing in front of the queen, I just jumped up and down telling everyone. It's just one of the biggest thrills of my life," Parton told the newspaper. "When I was a little girl I grew up in a world of kings and queens and princes and princesses in fairy tales. Now I was going to meet one."

Hopefully Dolly gets to experience that again with Kate the next time she’s in town!

