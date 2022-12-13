Dolly Parton Hosts Alabama Teen With Stage 4 Cancer In Nashville

“She was so down home. We shared some stories and sang some songs.”

December 13, 2022
Kaitlyn Dill Dolly Parton
A young Dolly Parton fan battling stage 4 cancer was treated to a once-in-a-lifetime celebrity experience last week. 

On December 6, Magic Moments arranged for 19-year-old Katelyn Dill and her family to travel from their home in Cordova, Alabama, to Nashville to spend time with Parton at the country legend’s office. 

Parton sang, chatted, signed autographs, took photos, and doled out comforting hugs to her excited guests. For Dill, who is traveling to New York City for yet another surgery this week, meeting the American icon was a dream come true.

“She was so down home,” Dill told WVTM. “We shared some stories and sang some songs. Ms. Dolly even called my grandma to say ‘hello.’ She signed my shirt and told me she would stay in touch. She was so nice to my sister Emma, my cousin Hannah, and my Aunt Erica.”

Dill, a 2022 graduate of Cordova High School, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastasized ovarian cancer at just 17 years old. Since then, she has been the recipient of a number of kind gestures. This past October, Dill got the chance to fulfill her dream of marching with University Of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band.

Meeting Parton is yet another dream the brave teen has been able to check off her list—one she never imagined would come true. 

Leave it to Dolly, y'all!

