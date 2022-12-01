Jimmy Fallon Was In A Uber When Dolly Parton Called—His Tennessee Driver Nearly Crashed

Dolly Parton’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night was full of hilarious moments, but Fallon recalling an Uber drive in Parton’s hometown just might be our favorite.

The late night host was in town over the summer to film scenes for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Before heading to Dollywood, Fallon said he stopped in Sevierville, Tennessee, to do some quick sightseeing. The comedian explained to Parton that he wanted to see when she grew up and even stopped for a photo with her statue in the center of the Sevier County Courthouse lawn.

After taking the photo he went about securing a ride to nearby Pigeon Forge.

“I didn’t have a driver,” Fallon explained. “I didn’t set up a car, so I just called an Uber right?”

“You called a Goober if you were up there,” the songstress interjected.

“Yeah, I got a Goober!” Fallon laughed.

“So I go on Uber and this guy shows up,” he continued. “His name is Chad, so shout out to Chad if he’s watching. I get in the car and he goes, ‘Oh wow.’” Chad told Fallon he had never met a celebrity before and began “freaking out” and needed a moment to collect himself before starting the car.

“So he starts driving and we’re talking about you and how great you are and how much we love you,” Fallon told Parton. “And you must have heard that I just landed, so you called me.”

“Oh yeah!” she confirmed.

Fallon answered Parton’s call, and as the two were chatting he noticed a starstruck Chad struggling to keep control of the car as he eavesdropped on the A-listers.

Fallon’s impression of Chad’s wild steering wheel movements got a peel of laughter out of the country legend. “He’s like, ‘was that Dolly Parton on the phone?’ This is the greatest drive of my life!”

We would have had the same reaction, Chad!

See Parton and Fallon in Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.