Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Celebrating 200 Million Books With Once-In-A-Lifetime Giveaway

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has reached an astonishing milestone: the nonprofit gave away its 200 millionth book in February.

So, how has the famously philanthropic country music superstar decided to celebrate this giant accomplishment? By giving back, of course.

In decidedly Wonka-esque fashion, Dolly bookmarks will be randomly hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during International Literacy Month (September). Seven random children in five countries who find the bookmarks in their Imagination Library books will receive a video chat with Parton, a personalized signed letter, an autographed photo, and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets. The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 on behalf of the child to their local Imagination Library partner as a thank you to those Parton calls the “true heroes” of her program.

Dolly Parton's 200 Million Reasons to Celebrate Bookmark. Dollywood Foundation

"I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books," Parton said in a news release. "It's been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library. Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I'm so very proud of, and I want to thank all of our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart. But we're just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more, and be more."

Founded in 1995 as a tribute to her father who couldn't read, Parton's Imagination Library has been mailing free books to children for almost a quarter of a century. In May alone, the Imagination Library shipped 2,394,041 books, bringing the current total up to an eye-popping 209,007,147!

"If I'm remembered 100 years from now, I hope it will be not for looks but for books," Parton once famously said.

All children under five years of age who are actively enrolled in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library by July 31 can participate in the 200 Million Reasons To Celebrate contest. To learn more, visit imaginationlibrary.com/200-million-books.

