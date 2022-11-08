News Dolly Parton Reveals How Her Husband Is Influencing Her New Rock n’ Roll Album The album will honor her elusive, rock-loving husband of 56 years. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Dolly Parton might be new to rock n’ roll, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t respect it. In fact, she’s married to a longtime fan of the genre. In a red carpet interview with E! News ahead of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton discussed her highly anticipated new album and how it pays tribute to Carl Dean, her rock-loving husband of 56 years. "I'm going to do a lot of his favorite songs. He loves Mick Jagger, he loves "Satisfaction"—those kinds of songs,” she shared. "I'm hoping to have Elton John, and a lot of the big classic artists singing classic songs." "We have a lot of favorite songs," Parton continued. "He loves rock 'n' roll, he loves Led Zeppelin and he loves 'Stairway to Heaven.' So I'm going to do a lot of things like that for him." Despite some initial reluctance, Parton was entered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in epic fashion. "I'm sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I didn't feel like I had done enough to deserve that,” the country legend told the crowd. “I didn't understand at the time that it's about more than that, but I'm just so honored and so proud to be here tonight." “I’m a rock star now!” she exclaimed before performing a song, titled "Rockin'," which she wrote specifically for the event. We can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit