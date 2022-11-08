Dolly Parton Reveals How Her Husband Is Influencing Her New Rock n’ Roll Album

Dolly Parton might be new to rock n’ roll, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t respect it. In fact, she’s married to a longtime fan of the genre.

In a red carpet interview with E! News ahead of her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton discussed her highly anticipated new album and how it pays tribute to Carl Dean, her rock-loving husband of 56 years.

"I'm going to do a lot of his favorite songs. He loves Mick Jagger, he loves "Satisfaction"—those kinds of songs,” she shared. "I'm hoping to have Elton John, and a lot of the big classic artists singing classic songs."

"We have a lot of favorite songs," Parton continued. "He loves rock 'n' roll, he loves Led Zeppelin and he loves 'Stairway to Heaven.' So I'm going to do a lot of things like that for him."

Despite some initial reluctance, Parton was entered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in epic fashion.

"I'm sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I didn't feel like I had done enough to deserve that,” the country legend told the crowd. “I didn't understand at the time that it's about more than that, but I'm just so honored and so proud to be here tonight."

“I’m a rock star now!” she exclaimed before performing a song, titled "Rockin'," which she wrote specifically for the event.

We can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve!