Dolly Parton Explains How She Rarely Gets Mad: “I Don’t Lose My Temper, But I Use My Temper”

Don’t expect to see Dolly Parton get angry any time soon.

In a new interview with Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive, the country legend explained that while she isn’t afraid to stand up for herself, you won’t find her losing her cool in public. It’s hard to believe, but Dolly does, in fact, get angry… quietly.

"Well, you ain’t going to see [my anger]," Parton replied when O’Dell asked her whether or not she ever gets angry. "I’m just a regular person. I’m not one where I’m one person out here and another [in private]. I’m a businessperson. Sometimes you’ve just kind of gotta pitch a fit to get it done or get it done right."

The 77-year-old multi-hyphenate admitted that she is most likely to get angry when "someone's messing with my family or messing with my work.”

"Like I’ve always said, ‘I’ll tell ya where to put it if I don’t like where you got it.’ I think anybody’s like that. You can’t just go through life just floating around getting anything done," Parton continued. "I don’t lose my temper, but I use my temper."

"Of course, I’ve lost it a few times but it’s not that I’m losing my temper, I’m trying to use it because sometimes there are just some people you have to speak up to," she added. "Because if they don’t know, it comes especially as a shock, for somebody like me to raise my voice to people, that’s not what they’re used to. Sometimes it is for an effect because some people just won’t listen otherwise."

“I’m no angel, I just play one on TV,” Parton joked. “But I do have a good attitude and I do have a good heart. But, yeah, you gotta push me pretty far to get me stirred up—but then I become my daddy."

They don’t make them sweeter than Miss Dolly!

