Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks Co-Hosting 2023 ACM Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are teaming up to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards next month.

The star-studded experience will “celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide,” a news release proclaims.

Heralded as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” this year’s ACM Awards marks Brooks’ first time ever hosting an awards show. Parton on the other hand, hosted the ACM Awards solo in 2000 and with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton said in a news release. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” Brooks chimed in.

Speaking with Billboard, Parton says she hopes that the camaraderie between them shines through.

"I think that's going to be one of the things that hopefully shows up on camera, that we like each other for real," she said. "I think sometimes you get people onstage and everybody’s a pro and can get up there and talk, but when you really feel the warmth between two people, I think that’s where the magic is, and I think we both have that in us.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will air from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT. It will be available to stream live exclusively on Prime Video.