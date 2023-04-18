Watch Dolly Parton Reassure “Nervous” Co-Host Garth Brooks In Hilarious ACM Awards Teaser

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks’ Academy of Country Music Awards is shaping up to be quite the night.

In a brand new teaser for this year’s ACM Awards, the hosts play up the fact that it’s Brooks’ first time ever hosting an awards show. Parton, who hosted the ACM Awards solo in 2000 and with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year, appears more than happy to take the crooner under her bedazzled wing.

The funny, innuendo-filled clip (below) shows first-time host Brooks getting a dressing room pep talk from Parton, after the “Friends in Low Places” singer reveals that he's “a little nervous to be honest. First time and all."

“Oh don't be nervous, I'm gonna be right here with you," the country legend assures him, adding saucily that she’s done it "plenty of times with plenty of people."

“I personally, am going to make this the best night of your life,” Parton adds with a little smirk.

"We're talking about hosting the ACM awards show right?" a concerned Brooks asks innocently.

"Well of course!" Parton replies.

Speaking with Billboard about the news that she would be co-hosting with Brooks, Parton said she hoped that the camaraderie between them shines through.

"I think that's going to be one of the things that hopefully shows up on camera, that we like each other for real," she said. "I think sometimes you get people onstage and everybody’s a pro and can get up there and talk, but when you really feel the warmth between two people, I think that’s where the magic is, and I think we both have that in us.”

It doesn’t look like they have to worry about that!

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will air from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT. It will be available to stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

