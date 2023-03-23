Dolly Parton Announces New Fashion Book Exploring Decades Of “Unforgettable Looks”

"Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" is available for pre-order now.

Published on March 23, 2023
Dolly Parton Vintage
Dolly Parton is diving into the origins of her signature, over-the-top look with a beautiful new book.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones from Ten Speed Press delves into the icon's passion for fashion, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from her life and career and 450 photos described as “the largest reveal” of her expansive, private costume archive.

"This gorgeously photographed book spotlights her most unforgettable looks from the 1960s to now. The sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, eye-catching stage clothes—she shares them all,” a news release teases. 

According to The Tennessean, Behind the Seams is the second in a planned trilogy that began with Parton’s 2020 best-seller Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Throughout the book’s 366 pages, the legend herself discusses some of her most memorable outfits, from the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks and the bold dresses and hairdos that shook up Nashville, to evening wear at Studio 54 and the costumes from her most famous film and TV roles.

“I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” Parton said in a statement. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

“Filled with candor, humor, and lots and lots of rhinestones,” the forthcoming book is categorized as a “treasured keepsake for anyone who loves Dolly Parton.”

Click here to preorder Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, due out October 17, 2023. It will also be sold as an audiobook narrated by Parton. 

