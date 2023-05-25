Dolly Parton Fulfills Dream Of Fan In Hospice Care

Parton invited superfan Jackie Carroll to Dollywood for a visit.

Published on May 25, 2023
Dolly Parton and Jackie
Photo:

CoxHealth at Home

Thanks to the power of social media, a Dolly Parton superfan in hospice care finally got the chance to meet her idol. 

In April, CoxHealth at Home shared the story of one of their patients, a Missouri woman named Jackie Carroll, who is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and whose “world revolves around Dolly Parton.” 

“Jackie can sing every word to ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ and Dolly’s music brings her joy and comfort every day,” the health system wrote on Facebook. 

Word spread quickly, and it wasn’t long before it reached the queen of country music herself. Parton, with her famously big heart, invited Carroll to Dollywood.

Last week, Carroll and a few of her caregivers traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for an unforgettable visit with the one-and-only Dolly Parton. With help from Arc of the Ozarks, Carroll was able to meet and talk to her hero, and even received a few gifts to bring back home.

Carroll’s family and health care team thanked Parton for helping make her dream meeting become a reality.

"Jackie has loved Dolly since she was a little girl. Her bedroom is Dolly themed, she has pretend phone conversations with Dolly and she proudly sings Dolly’s songs,” Carroll’s family said in a statement. “This was an experience of a lifetime for Jackie! Thank you to all who made this possible."

Just when we thought we couldn't possibly love Dolly more than we already do!

