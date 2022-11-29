Dolly Parton Launching A “Dolly Center” in Nashville

Dolly Parton is a lot of things. She is, of course, a singer, songwriter, and country legend. She’s also a philanthropist, an author, a star of film and television, an entrepreneur, a podcaster, amusement park proprietor, and even the subject of a college course. Turns out there is one more item she would like to add to her resume: Museum owner.

“I’m going to have a museum here [in Nashville] pretty soon,” the country star told The Tennessean in a recent interview. Not one do anything half way, the “9 to 5” singer explained that not only does she plan on opening a museum in Music City in the next few years, but she imagines the museum as part of a larger complex she has dubbed the “Dolly Center.” While exact details are still scarce, a restaurant and bar are likely additions.

While Dolly’s fans have been able to explore her past in the Chasing Rainbows Museum at Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, it is closed for the 2022 season. Now, it seems, she has her eye on Nashville. “I would love to have something here since this is really my home,” she told the paper. You can’t buy tickets to the museum quite yet, though, because even Dolly has her limits. "I've got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday I will have a business here," she said.

Until then, get your Dolly fill with a touch of Christmas cheer. Her latest TV movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will premiere on NBC on December 1 at 8p.m. EST. We can’t wait!





