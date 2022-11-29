Dolly Parton Launching A “Dolly Center” in Nashville

If you needed another reason to plan a trip to the Music City.

By Melissa Locker
Published on November 29, 2022
Dolly Parton in Red Shirt
Photo:

Michael Loccisano / Staff/Getty

Dolly Parton is a lot of things. She is, of course, a singer, songwriter, and country legend. She’s also a philanthropist, an author, a star of film and television, an entrepreneur, a podcaster, amusement park proprietor, and even the subject of a college course. Turns out there is one more item she would like to add to her resume: Museum owner. 

“I’m going to have a museum here [in Nashville] pretty soon,” the country star told The Tennessean in a recent interview. Not one do anything half way, the “9 to 5” singer explained that not only does she plan on opening a museum in Music City in the next few years, but she imagines the museum as part of a larger complex she has dubbed the “Dolly Center.” While exact details are still scarce, a restaurant and bar are likely additions. 

While Dolly’s fans have been able to explore her past in the Chasing Rainbows Museum at Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, it is closed for the 2022 season. Now, it seems, she has her eye on Nashville. “I would love to have something here since this is really my home,” she told the paper.  You can’t buy tickets to the museum quite yet, though, because even Dolly has her limits. "I've got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday I will have a business here," she said.

Until then, get your Dolly fill with a touch of Christmas cheer. Her latest TV movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will premiere on NBC on December 1 at 8p.m. EST. We can’t wait! 



Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Dolly Parton Better Homes And Gardens
Dolly Parton Still Writes Letters To Santa Claus: “I Pretend Like It’s Really A Letter To God”
The Hermitage Hotel Nashville
The 9 Best Hotels In Nashville For Every Traveler And Trip Style
Orange Beach, Alabama
The Best Trips To Take With Your Grandchildren
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
Dream Team: Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Cruising Through Dollywood in a Golf Cart
JoAnna Swisher sitting on an outdoor sofa outside of her home in Georgia.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Happy Home On Georgia's Lake Oconee
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music
Fairmont Hotel Whistler
Stay at These 5 Hotels From Your Favorite Hallmark Holiday Movies
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
Jenee Fleenor
Jenee Fleenor Talks Pimento Cheese, Touring With Blake Shelton, And More
Caitlyn Smith
Caitlyn Smith's Soulful Songwriting
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Couple walking on beach on Tybee Island
15 Girlfriend Getaways To Take This Winter
Chapel Hart on America's Got Talent
5 Country Artists To Check Out If You Love Chapel Hart
Kimberly Williams-Paisley with Dog Annie
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley Talks Style, Cooking Turkey, and How She Fell in Love with Franklin, Tennessee
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd Talks Holidays, Her Love for Cooking, and Life on the Farm