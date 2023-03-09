Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Dolly Parton Is Working On A New Cookbook With Her Sister Rachel 'Good Lookin' Cookin'' will contain revamped versions of recipes from Dolly’s cult-favorite 1989 cookbook, 'Dollywood Presents Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking.' By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: David Becker/Getty Images Dolly Parton always seems to have something up her bedazzled sleeve. In interviews about her Duncan Hines collaboration earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed Dolly dropping some hints about a certain project she has in the works. “I’m writing a cookbook with my sister Rachel, doing a movie based on the novel that I wrote with James Patterson called Run, Rose, Run. We’re doing that this summer, so there’s a whole lot of good things that I want to do ...I never know! I wake up with new dreams everyday,” the legendary songstress told Forbes back in January. Did you catch that? A cookbook! Ron Galella/Getty Images Dolly, a self-described “good Southern cook,” elaborated on the forthcoming book with her sister in a February interview with Yahoo!Life. "We're putting a cookbook out together on recipes from the past and things I've gathered traveling all around the world," she shared. "She's a great cook, so we're going to come out with a cookbook in the near future called Good Lookin' Cookin' because she knows how to make it pretty and make it taste good." Rachel George-Parton is a retired singer and actress, and the youngest of Dolly’s 11 siblings. Dolly told Yahoo that Good Lookin' Cookin' will contain revamped versions of recipes from her cult-favorite 1989 cookbook, Dollywood Presents Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking. "We're going to rework a lot of those recipes because they're still great," she explained. "We'll refurbish that thing and use many of those same recipes." Oh, we can’t wait to hear more about this! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit