Dolly Parton Is Working On A New Cookbook With Her Sister Rachel

Dolly Parton always seems to have something up her bedazzled sleeve.

In interviews about her Duncan Hines collaboration earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed Dolly dropping some hints about a certain project she has in the works.

“I’m writing a cookbook with my sister Rachel, doing a movie based on the novel that I wrote with James Patterson called Run, Rose, Run. We’re doing that this summer, so there’s a whole lot of good things that I want to do ...I never know! I wake up with new dreams everyday,” the legendary songstress told Forbes back in January.

Did you catch that? A cookbook!

Ron Galella/Getty Images

Dolly, a self-described “good Southern cook,” elaborated on the forthcoming book with her sister in a February interview with Yahoo!Life.

"We're putting a cookbook out together on recipes from the past and things I've gathered traveling all around the world," she shared. "She's a great cook, so we're going to come out with a cookbook in the near future called Good Lookin' Cookin' because she knows how to make it pretty and make it taste good."

Rachel George-Parton is a retired singer and actress, and the youngest of Dolly’s 11 siblings.

Dolly told Yahoo that Good Lookin' Cookin' will contain revamped versions of recipes from her cult-favorite 1989 cookbook, Dollywood Presents Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking.

"We're going to rework a lot of those recipes because they're still great," she explained. "We'll refurbish that thing and use many of those same recipes."

Oh, we can’t wait to hear more about this!