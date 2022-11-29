See Willie Nelson In Exclusive First Look At Dolly Parton’s New Christmas Movie

Dolly Parton's new Christmas movie is just two days away, and we’ve got a sneak peek at some of the magic to come!

Almost four months after she was spotted filming Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas with Willie Nelson in Dollywood, NBC has shared an exclusive look at one of their scenes together. Though the details of Nelson’s role remain unknown, there is speculation that he appears in the two-hour holiday special as one of the “Three Wise Men.”

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

NBC describes the television special as a "contemporary movie-musical," offering a heartwarming and unique tale about discovering the magic of Christmas.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," the official description reads. "Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men."

"When it's time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

Watch a teaser trailer below:



Aside from Nelson, the highly anticipated movie event features a variety of other musical guests including Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 1 on NBC. Check your local listings.