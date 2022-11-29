See Willie Nelson In Exclusive First Look At Dolly Parton’s New Christmas Movie

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres this week on NBC.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022
Dolly Parton Willie Nelson
Photo:

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton's new Christmas movie is just two days away, and we’ve got a sneak peek at some of the magic to come!

Almost four months after she was spotted filming Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas with Willie Nelson in Dollywood, NBC has shared an exclusive look at one of their scenes together. Though the details of Nelson’s role remain unknown, there is speculation that he appears in the two-hour holiday special as one of the “Three Wise Men.”

Dolly Parton Christmas Movie Willie Nelson

Katherine Bomboy/NBC
Willie Nelson Dolly Parton Christmas Movie

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

NBC describes the television special as a "contemporary movie-musical," offering a heartwarming and unique tale about discovering the magic of Christmas.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," the official description reads. "Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men."

"When it's time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

Watch a teaser trailer below:

Aside from Nelson, the highly anticipated movie event features a variety of other musical guests including Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus. 

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 1 on NBC. Check your local listings.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
Dream Team: Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Cruising Through Dollywood in a Golf Cart
Dolly Parton Christmas
A Musical Christmas Movie Starring Dolly Parton is in the Works at NBC
Dolly Parton Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2016
Dolly Parton Announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe' is coming October 14
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Natchitoches Christmas Lights
Charming Christmas Girlfriend Getaways To Put On Your Wish List
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2016
Dolly Parton Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Recording 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'
Dolly Parton Christmas
Listen to Dolly Parton’s Version of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” Off Her Upcoming Holiday Album
Noodle souo
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Dolly Parton "A Holly Dolly Christmas"
Dolly Parton's 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' Is Number One Album on Billboard Holiday and Country Charts
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Snow’s BBQ
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Will Co-Host New Year’s Eve Coverage on NBC
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Reveals How Her Husband Is Influencing Her New Rock n’ Roll Album