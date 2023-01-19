Dolly Parton Marks 77th Birthday With Release Of New Song That Came To Her In A Dream

“I had a dream about God standing on a mountain looking down on us saying, ‘Don't make me have to come down there!’”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023
Dolly Parton
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Today, on Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday, the famously philanthropic country music legend isn’t receiving, she’s giving. 

True to form, Parton is celebrating her birthday with the gift of a brand new song called “Don’t Make Me Have To Come Down There.” In a recent conversation with Southern Living, the Tennessee native explained that the inspiration for the surprise single came to her in a dream about God that she said “scared me awake.” 

Parton further elaborated on the dream on social media this morning, describing the song that came out of it as “special” and “worth putting out there.”

“I had a dream about God standing on a mountain looking down on us saying, ‘Don't make me have to come down there!’” she explained. 

Parton said she was jolted awake by the image and immediately began writing a song which she finished over the following weeks and months as more things came to her.

“And I just felt like I should drop it on my birthday,” she concluded. “So I hope you enjoy it.”

Fans have plenty more music to look forward to in Parton’s 77th year, including her highly anticipated debut rock 'n' roll album. 

“Here I am, a rock star at 77,” she mused to Southern Living. “That’s the name of the album, I Hope To Be A Rockstar. I’ve done some great music with a lot of iconic people and a lot of iconic songs people love. I’ve always wanted to do it, and getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I felt like I needed to do something to have earned the title.”

You’ve earned that and more, Miss Dolly, including the happiest of birthdays.

