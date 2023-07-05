Dolly Parton On The Possibility Of Becoming An AI Hologram When She Dies

“I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023
Dolly Parton
Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton has no interest in an AI version of herself, thank you very much. 

In a recent interview with The Independent, the country legend expressed her discomfort with the possibility of hologram concerts after her death. Why? Her soul, of course.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

“I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here forever…” she added. “I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

Parton then went on to joke that “everything” about her, including “any intelligence” was artificial anyway.

The question of a hologram version of Parton isn’t all that crazy. She wouldn't be the first musician to take advantage of AI to perform posthumously. As Deadline points out, ABBA launched a residency concert in London last year featuring 3D versions of members of the Swedish group as they were in 1979. Whitney Houston also appeared as a hologram in An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

Parton, on the other hand, might take a bit of convincing. The 77 year old is famously reluctant when it comes to technology. To this day, her preferred method of getting in touch is a fax machine. 

“That’s the only way I know to get ahold of her," Reba McEntire said of her communicating with longtime friend in a 2022 interview with Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio. "I even asked Kenny Rogers one time. I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s cell number?’ He said, ‘No.’ So you fax her."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton Reading
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Celebrating 200 Million Books With Once-In-A-Lifetime Giveaway
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Dolly Parton Garth Brooks
Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks Co-Hosting 2023 ACM Awards
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Is Working On A New Cookbook With Her Sister Rachel
Kate Middelton and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Being Starstruck When She Met Kate Middleton
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She Might Have Been A Minister If She Hadn’t Become An Actress
Lainey Wilson with Dolly Parton
Lainey Wilson Had The Most Relatable Reaction To Working With Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Jackie
Dolly Parton Fulfills Dream Of Fan In Hospice Care
Rick Bragg and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's Generosity Made Rick Bragg A Lifelong Fan
Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick Dish About Working Together On A New Rendition of “Peace Like a River”
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
Posthumous Kenny Rogers Album Features Rare Dolly Parton Duet
Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Dolly Parton Dedicates Hymn To “Sisters” Loretta Lynn And Naomi Judd During ACM Awards
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton On Navigating Loss And The Gospel Hymn That Helps Her Grieve
Dolly Parton
Can You Guess What Dolly Parton Keeps Hidden Beneath Her Signature Blonde Wigs?
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks
Watch Dolly Parton Reassure “Nervous” Co-Host Garth Brooks In Hilarious ACM Awards Teaser
Dolly Parton Vintage
Dolly Parton Announces New Fashion Book Exploring Decades Of “Unforgettable Looks”