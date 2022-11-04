These Editor-Loved, Fall-Ready Clogs Take You To Any Occasion In Style—And They’re 40% Off

Every woman needs a go-to pair of clogs: shoes that are easy to slip on but look elegant, whether with cuffed jeans or floaty dresses. This fall-ready pair from Dolce Vita—available in cognac, black, or camel shades—is a favorite whether headed to errands, events, or other occasions. Better yet, they’re available now for a whopping 40 percent off.

Dolce Vita bases its designs on classic silhouettes, embellished with funky trend-informed details that bridge the timeless and the timely. The end result is a line of stylish, versatile shoes. As part of the brand’s Black Friday Sale Preview, certain styles are up to 40 percent off—including this pair of clogs that delights the editorial team.

The Dolce Vita Closen Clogs in particular are crafted of two-inch solid wood platforms, textile lining, and a soft suede that has a corduroy-like appearance in person. Metallic stud details line the outer rim of the shoe, attaching the fabric to the wood.

The end result is a fashion-forward look that’s simply made for Thanksgiving outfits, leaf-spotting walks, and every Sunday service from now ‘til January.

BUY IT: $69.90 (was $120); dolcevita.com

Southern Living assistant general manager Anna Price Olson said, “My mom actually found these online a few months back and ordered them for all the women in my family (herself, me, and my two sisters). We all live in clogs in the fall, and this style has really become my go-to this season. It’s a versatile shoe because the heel isn’t too tall or hard to walk in, and they are surprisingly comfortable.”

The backless design makes them easy to throw on no matter where the day takes you—ideal for this time of year, when every day seems to spark last minute grocery runs because you’ve forgotten an ingredient for your potluck contribution.

Olson added, “I have the cognac suede color and really like how the brown adds a bit of warmth to any outfit I wear them with—in a way, making me feel ‘more dressed for fall.’ The gold hardware is also fun to play up with gold jewelry and accents (say, a blazer with a gold button, like I’m wearing right now, or a shirt or dress with gold thread in it). I’ve mostly been slipping them on with cropped jeans and longer, more midi-length dresses and skirts and have worn them to work, to watch football games, and out to dinner with friends.”

Gain some height this season and shop the Dolce Vita Closen Clog—and other choice styles from the brand—for a 40 percent off discount weeks ahead of Black Friday.

More Must-Shop Deals: