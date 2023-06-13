Dogs Are Healthier When They Have Friends, Science Says

It turns out that one of the biggest contributors to a dog’s health is an active social life.

This revelation comes to us via The Dog Aging Project, a longitudinal research effort involving scientists from more than a dozen universities and data from thousands of dog owners. The ambitious project plans to track the health of dogs over a 10-year period with the goal of understanding how genes, lifestyle, and environment influence aging in our precious pups.

There are currently more than 21,000 owners and 45,000 dogs enrolled in the U.S. As part of the project, owners fill out extensive annual surveys and are sometimes asked to submit veterinary records and medical test samples for smaller studies.

The results of one of these smaller studies were published last month in the journal Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health. It focused on the five aspects of a dog’s home environment that contribute most strongly to its overall health. Researchers identified these aspects as: neighborhood stability, total household income, the owner’s age, social time spent with children, and social time spent with other animals.

What they found is that living in less stable and financially secure homes was associated with poorer health, while more social companionship with other animals was associated with better health. In fact, it was social support that had the greatest influence on better health outcomes… by a lot. According to the study, the effect of social support was five times stronger than financial factors, household stability, or the age of the owner on the health of a dog.

"This does show that, like many social animals—including humans—having more social companions can be really important for the dog’s health,” study author Bri McCoy, a graduate student at Arizona State University said in a statement released by the university.

“The take home message is: Having a good network, having a good social connectedness is good for the dogs that are living with us,” McCoy added.

Go ahead and plan that playdate for furbaby!

