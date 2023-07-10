Dog Adoption Fees Covered For Active Military And Veterans All July At Washington D.C. Shelter

Pedigree is stepping up to help military families welcome a new fur baby into their homes this summer.

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer, Digital News Editor at Southern Living
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 10, 2023
Humane Rescue Alliance
Photo:

The Washington Post / Contributor/Getty Images

July is the month that we all celebrate Independence Day. We gather with family and friends at backyard BBQs or at the lake or beach and celebrate our nation’s birthday. American flags are waving proudly in front of homes and in the hands of patrons at parades and for many, this grand showcase of patriotism inspires another time where we can honor and offer a hand to the brave men and women who serve or have served our country. 

Pedigree, part of the Mars family of brands, is doing just that all month long. From July 1 to July 30, the pet food behemoth will cover adoption fees for any active duty military or any military veterans wishing to adopt a dog at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. 

All interested veteran and active military families will just need to provide their relevant military identification at HRA during the adoption process and that adoption fee will be waived. What a perfect time to welcome a new fur baby into your family. Each dog adopted will also come with his or her own patriotic bandana from the DOGS RULE. store. Your new pup will be all dressed up and ready to head to his or her fur-ever home. 

In a statement sent to Southern Living representatives for Pedigree said, “The work to get these shelter dogs adopted furthers Pedigree’s long standing commitment to supporting shelter dogs and encouraging pet adoption.”

