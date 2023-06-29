Doctors Walk Former Cancer Patient Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Sheri Shaw and Bill James had only been dating for about a year when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in late 2020.

“(Cancer) just wasn’t on my radar. It totally got me by surprise, even though I’m a medical person,” Shaw told Today. “I’m a [retired] nurse, and it was still scary for me. It is for everyone.”

She ultimately decided to seek treatment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, which meant leaving Seven Springs, North Carolina, to live in Houston for several months.

Shaw, 70, tried to break up with James, 77, but he wasn’t having it.

“I said to him, ‘It’s time to break up. I’m going to deal with cancer and you wanted to go travel, so you go do that.’ But he refused. He said, ‘Nope. I’m going with you,’” she recalled. “He really saved me by going. I really did need the help and the support, and he was there every step of the way.”

Between February and April 2021, Shaw underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation to treat what doctors determined to be stage 3 rectal squamous cell cancer. She told Today that it was the most difficult thing she’s ever done. And James was there through it all.

“Little did I know that our friendship and our love would actually blossom during cancer treatment,” Shaw said.

James told WNCN that he fell in love with her spirit as he watched her fight.

“She never gave up. She’s the most tenacious person I’ve ever met in my life,” he explained. “It was her heart and her soul that showed me that this is a woman who will stand up to literally anything.”

With their stint in Texas behind them and Shaw getting stronger every day, the couple got engaged in January 2023. The next month, she received news that she was in remission.

James and Shaw tied the knot in a backyard wedding earlier this month. It was her oncologist, Dr. Van Morris, and her radiation oncologist, Dr. Emma Holliday, who walked her down the aisle.

“There wouldn’t have been a wedding without them,” she told WNCN. “I told them I could not get married without them because they made it happen.”

Shaw tells her story not just to show her appreciation for her doctors. She also wants to remind people to trust their gut when it comes to medical care and to not be afraid to push for answers.

Shaw experienced rectal bleeding just a year after her regularly scheduled colonoscopy showed no signs of cancer. She told Today that insisting on a sigmoidoscopy after her doctor dismissed her bleeding probably saved her life.

“We are in control of our own medical care, and if a physician tells you something and you don’t feel comfortable with it, you need to talk with them again,” she said.

