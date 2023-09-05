See Inside Disney Cruise Line’s New Adventure-Themed Ship, Disney Treasure

Introducing Disney Cruise Line’s swashbuckling new ship!

The Disney Treasure, the sixth ship to join the Disney fleet, will set sail in December 2024 out of Port Canaveral in Florida.

An adventure-themed version of her sister ship, the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure boasts an incredible lineup of new and reimagined spaces including a Coco-themed theatrical dining experience, a Zootopia-inspired sweetshop, an Imagineering lab for kids, an adults-only oasis, and a whole lot more.

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable,” Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line, said in a news release. “As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

From stem to stern, every inch of the 1,119-foot ship is crafted around the motifs of adventure and discovery. The fun begins in the Grand Hall, Disney Cruise Line’s three-story castle on the seas, echoing the wonder of Agrabah from Aladdin.

Disney

Kids young and old will go crazy for Plaza de Coco, the first-ever Coco-themed theatrical dining experience. This theater-in-the-round entertainment venue will offer performances and show effects spread throughout the room. Guests will enjoy two different nights of unique dining experiences here during their voyage. Both nights will feature a dinner menu of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment featuring Miguel and his familia.

Disney

Worlds Of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s immersive Marvel-themed dining experience, celebrates favorite Avengers characters and stories, including an amazing interaction with Spider-Man.

Casual dining options include Skipper Society, a lounge near the Grand Hall that brings Disney Parks’ iconic Jungle Cruise attraction to sea for the first time, and Periscope Pub, Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by Walt Disney’s 1954 film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Disney

On the upper deck, families will find AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg, a water ride that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple via 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the sea.

When you’re done exploring for the day, retire to one of the ship’s 1,256 staterooms, each of which is imbued with imagery highlighting the exploratory spirit of beloved films including Aladdin, Pocahontas, Up, Encanto, The Lion King, Jungle Book, and more.

Disney

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as September 12, 2023. Bookings will open to all guests on September 20, 2023.

For more information visit www.disneycruise.com/treasure.

