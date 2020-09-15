White Bean and Sausage Soup with Pasta
Is there anything more comforting than ladling up a pot of bubbly, savory soup? We don’t think so. As the temps get cooler and the days get longer, the family gathers in the kitchen a little bit more often, craving something warm, aromatic, and satisfying for a hot lunch or supper. While many soups and stews may require a few hours to simmer on the stovetop, this easy white bean soup comes together in just 40 minutes. To make the soup even heartier, we have added pasta and turkey sausage. Use your favorite smoked sausage if you wish, but you may have a bit more grease in the pan than if you used turkey. Brown the sausage and onions, then add garlic, rosemary, seasonings, beans and chicken stock. Add uncooked pasta and let it them get tender, then stir in swiss chard. Chard is a nutritious, green leafy vegetable with a taste that is a bit milder than spinach. Use raw chard in green salads, sauté it with garlic and olive oil, or bake it into a frittata. Serve a basket of warm, homemade bread with this while bean and pasta soup for a complete quick and easy weeknight supper. To keep the sodium count on this bean and sausage soup low, purchase low-sodium cannellini beans and low-sodium chicken stock.