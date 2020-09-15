White Bean-and-Chard Soup
When the days get shorter and the outside temperature starts dropping, it is time to pull out the Dutch oven and make a warm pot of soup. One of the easiest and most forgiving of dishes to make, a pot of soup or stew takes only minutes to prepare. If you have leftover chicken, beef, or a few vegetables in the refrigerator, you have the makings for a great soup. Whether you use your slow cooker or let the soup simmer on the stovetop, your kitchen will be filled with the savory aromas of spices, vegetables, and aromatics. Serve a basket of warm, homemade bread with the soup and you have a hearty dinner. This recipe for white bean soup is ready in just 40 minutes, making it convenient enough for a weeknight meal. Canned cannellini beans are paired with Swiss chard, a leafy green vegetable in the same family as beets and spinach. Chard is just as nutritious but has a milder flavor than spinach, plays nicely in a number of dishes and is easy to prepare. To keep the sodium count low, be sure and purchase low-sodium beans and low-sodium chicken stock.