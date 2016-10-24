Fall Soups and Stews to Keep You Warm

When the outside temperatures drop and the leaves start falling, our thoughts and appetites turn to warm soups and savory chilis. Soups that come together in less than an hour are ideal for weeknight suppers. Add one of these tasty sandwiches, and you have a quick and easy meal in no time. If you are a fan of slow cookers, you will find a great selection of fall soups and stews that will feed a hungry crowd. You know how easy it is - simply prepare the ingredients, set the timer, and walk away. Your meal is ready when you are. While the chili simmers, bake a batch of your family’s favorite cornbread. Whether a light brunch, a cozy supper, or a game day feast, you will find the perfect soup in this selection. Fuss-free meals, like soup and sandwiches, call for fuss-free desserts. So round out your meal with one of these easy sheet-pan cakes.