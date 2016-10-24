Fall Soups and Stews to Keep You Warm

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Updated September 24, 2020
Greg Dupree

When the outside temperatures drop and the leaves start falling, our thoughts and appetites turn to warm soups and savory chilis. Soups that come together in less than an hour are ideal for weeknight suppers. Add one of these tasty sandwiches, and you have a quick and easy meal in no time. If you are a fan of slow cookers, you will find a great selection of fall soups and stews that will feed a hungry crowd. You know how easy it is - simply prepare the ingredients, set the timer, and walk away. Your meal is ready when you are. While the chili simmers, bake a batch of your family’s favorite cornbread. Whether a light brunch, a cozy supper, or a game day feast, you will find the perfect soup in this selection. Fuss-free meals, like soup and sandwiches, call for fuss-free desserts. So round out your meal with one of these easy sheet-pan cakes

West Texas Chili

Recipe: West Texas Chili

Make this easy recipe a few days in advance of a busy weeknight for a simple, ready-to-eat meal. 

Pecan Soup

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

This velvety soup uses toasted pecans to achieve a deliciously rich and nutty flavor. 

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Victor Protasio

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

This hot tomato soup is best served on a cool fall day alongside a grilled cheese sandwich. 

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Ground beef, everyone's favorite easy ingredient, provides a filling base for this flavor-packed fall soup. 

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Cajun seasoning makes this classic gumbo oh-so hearty and delicious. 

Carne Guisada

Recipe: Carne Guisada

When the temperature starts to drop there is nothing more satisfying than a bowl of hearty, flavorful stew. 

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

The smoked chicken in this otherwise classic tortilla soup recipe adds an extra depth of flavor. 

Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons

Give your classic tomato soup a new twist with creamy eggplant and garlic croutons.

Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

This minestrone recipe is not only made in the slow-cooker, it also freezes well.

Southern Wedding Soup

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup

This Italian-American classic gets a Southern spin with pork-and-beef meatballs.

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

This chowder serves 10, which means leftovers!

Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

This is a lighter soup for cooler fall days, but it is still hearty.

White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

This soup is filled with pantry staples and goes perfectly with a glass of your favorite red wine.

Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

The ham hocks in this one-pot soup add rich and smoky flavor.

One-Pot Beef Stew

Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pot Beef Stew

This comfort food classic gets added zip from whole mustard and richness from red wine. Ladle yourself a bowl, pour a glass of the leftover wine, and settle in for a nice cool-weather meal.

Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Roasting a fresh pumpkin will give you a deep, caramelized flavor that you won’t get out of canned pumpkin. With the addition of carrots, onions, and seasonings, your kitchen will definitely smell like fall.

Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili

Hector M. Sanchez

Reicpe: Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili

Set it and forget it. Enjoy the ball game, go shopping, or work in the yard. Return to the kitchen a few hours later to find a warm pot of flavorful brisket chili waiting for you and your family.

White Bean-and-Pork Chili

Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: White Bean-and-Pork Chili

The standard pork and white beans gets a makeover in this tasty dish. Our white chili gets spice from green chiles, brightness from lime juice, and luscious texture from the last-minute addition of shredded cheese.

Tomato-and-Red-Pepper Soup

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato-and-Red-Pepper Soup

The classic companion to the grilled cheese sandwich, this is sure to warm you up after an afternoon outside.

Spicy Sausage-and-Chickpea Soup with Garlic Oil

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Chickpea Soup with Garlic Oil

Whether you like it a little more spicy or a little more sweet this soup is perfect. You can substitute the spicy Italian sausgae for sweet Italian sausage .

Parsnip-Potato Soup

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Parsnip-Potato Soup

Ideal as a first course to a big holiday dinner or as a simple supper paired with warm bread, this silky soup freezes beautifully in zip-top freezer bags. Thaw in refrigerator before reheating.

Three-Sisters Chili

Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Three-Sisters Chili

Corn, beans, and squash, the three companion plants of American Indian agriculture, work together to create this colorful, satisfying, and tasty chili. It’s a delicious way to sneak added nutrition into a family favorite.

Southwest Pork Stew

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Southwest Pork Stew

This stew is so rich and flavorful, it’s hard to believe there are only 6 ingredients. What’s even better? It’s on the table in 20 minutes.

King Ranch Chicken Soup

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Soup

Convenience products make this soup a cinch to put together. Ideal for a cold and rainy afternoon, King Ranch Chicken Soup is also hearty enough to serve for supper.

Pork Chili Verde

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Chili Verde and Chipotle Cream

The Chipotle Cream in this recipe is delicious dolloped over roasted vegetables. Make an extra batch and store it in the refrigerator.

Spicy Pumpkin Soup with Avocado Cream

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spicy Pumpkin Soup with Avocado Cream

You may want to double up on the avocado cream; it is delicious drizzled over salads and roasted vegetables.

Shrimp-and-New Potato Chowder

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Shrimp-and-New Potato Chowder

When the soup begins to boil, immediately reduce heat to medium-low to prevent the creamy mixture from breaking. Chop onions and potatoes into same-size pieces so they cook uniformly.

Classic Beef Chili

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Classic Beef Chili

Our latest version of the classic fall favorite comes together in under one hour. For added pop, top with spicy jalapeños and crunchy radishes.

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Ready in just 20 minutes, this easy soup makes a delicious weeknight supper.

Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

This is an ideal slow cooker chili to fix for a game-day crowd. With a minimal amount of prep work, you can set it and forget it until half-time.

White Bean, Sausage, and Turnip Green Stew

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: White Bean, Sausage, and Turnip Green Stew

If you can’t find good-looking turnip greens, a package of baby spinach will work well in this stew.

Classic Oyster Stew