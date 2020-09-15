Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup
Beans are an inexpensive and nutritious option for family suppers. A pot of red beans and rice is always welcome, either for fall gatherings on the porch or gatherings around the television watching the game. Many Southerners enjoy bacon-flavored, creamy white beans ladled over a wedge of hot cornbread. White beans are also delicious in fall soups and stews. For this white bean soup, we paired cannellini beans with Swiss chard, a nutritious, green leafy vegetable. With a milder taste than spinach, adding chard to the soup is an easy way to sneak the vegetables into the kid’s meals. Add the chard to the soup mixture and once it is tender, pour the mixture into your blender and puree until smooth. Top with parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, and chives, and serve with some warm, homemade bread. Purchase low-sodium beans and low-sodium chicken stock to keep the sodium count low. Whether you use your slow cooker, Instant-Pot, or stovetop, a pot of soup or stew is the perfect choice for supper once the days get longer and the weather cools.