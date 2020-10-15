Alton Brown Makes This "Christmas Soup" Recipe Every Year

There's nothing like a warm, nurturing bowl of soup during the winter months. This holiday season, one recipe we'll be coming back to time and time again is Alton Brown's Christmas Soup. The host of the Food Network's beloved series Good Eats knows a thing or two about executing a flawless recipe, and this sausage soup does not disappoint.

"Sausage, potatoes, and kale make a hearty soup for a cold winter night. Without fail, I make this Christmas Soup for the holidays every year. In other words, it’s a tradition," Brown writes in the headnote for the soup recipe. "Kids love traditions, so I say, let them make the soup so they can leave a bowl for Santa. Sneaky!"

For the soup, Brown combines kielbasa, fresh garlic, dried red kidney beans, red potatoes, and kale with chicken broth, red wine vinegar, and more, for a savory soup that is bound to impress the discerning soup aficionado's palate. You would also never believe it only takes 30 minutes of active cooking time to prepare. Needless to say, with only a handful of common ingredients and not too much prep time needed to pull off this recipe, we have a feeling it will be in our Christmas dinner repertoire for many years to come. Get the full recipe on AltonBrown.com here.

Love Alton Brown's skills in the kitchen? We've got you covered with these 12 Alton Brown recipes that we can't stop making. (We hear his Best Ever Green Beans Casserole pairs really well with Christmas soup.)

WATCH: Alton Brown’s French Onion Dip Recipe Includes Duke’s Mayonnaise