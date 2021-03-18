Meet “Banana Bread Grilled Cheese,” the New Banana Bread Trend for 2021

I think we can all agree that one of the best things to come out of last year was the banana bread trend. For anyone who already knew and loved the gloriously sweet, nutty treat, it was a great excuse to branch out with variations like our Sour Cream Banana Bread with Pecan Streusel or our Banana Bread Brownies. For the rare few who had perhaps never tasted or baked it for themselves, it provided the perfect opportunity to try something new (and humbly post the finished product for all of your friends to see).

While we can all agree that banana bread is basically just the coolest snack cake of all time, there is one thing up for interpretation: how you eat it. Some eat it cool with a slathering of cream cheese in the morning, while others warm it up for an afternoon snack topped with a fat pat of melted butter. And yet another crowd-favorite is to cap off the day by loading your loaf with dark chocolate chips for a scrumptious dessert. Anyway you prepare it, it's bound to bring a smile to your cheeks—and we've just discovered one more way that's surprising, unconventional, and looks totally divine.

TikTok user @thepalatablelife posted a video prepping a whole new creation known as a "banana bread grilled cheese," and we're actually stunned. Really, it's just how it sounds. Two slices of your favorite homemade banana bread recipe that are toasted in sandwich form on a hot skillet. However, instead of springy American cheese in the middle, she used soft Brie cheese, though we think cream cheese would work just as well. The outer sides of the banana bread sandwich are coated in butter, which helps create that characteristic toasted exterior. The result? A warm, toasty, creamy, buttery "banana bread grilled cheese." See the TikTok video demonstration below.

Genius? Definitely. Delicious? We can only assume. Who said grilled cheese needed to be savory, anyway? And honestly, this shouldn't sound too weird to any Southerners, considering our grandmothers taught us to make pineapple sandwiches.

