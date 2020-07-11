Marinated Salads That Are Ready To Kick Up Dinner Time

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

There’s nothing bland about these salads. If you’re looking for an easy way to bring a big old punch of flavor to the table, our marinated salads are the way to do it. From a classic marinated vegetable salad to a marinated cucumber salad with delicious pickled blackberries, the recipes in this collection are nothing short of dazzling. Of course, you can enjoy them year-round, but the summertime is when they’ll really shine. There’s nothing like a prep-ahead salad pulled from the fridge right as the rest of the meal comes off the grill. It’s easy, sure, but it’s also going to be one of the most requested dishes on your table. Pick one, pick them all, just make sure you serve up at least one of our marinated salads on a weekly basis. You won’t be sorry you did.

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Let’s get that marinated-salad flavor, but in a flash. Use whatever herbs you prefer or happen to have on hand. Whatever you do, don’t even think about grabbing the table salt for this. Flaky sea salt is a must.

Marinated Shrimp

Photographer Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Shrimp

Let the simple and flavorful marinade work its magic for a full 24 hours. All you’ll need to do when it’s eating time is pull the bowl out of the fridge, stir in some cut tomatoes, and grab a sleeve of Saltines.

Tipsy Red-and-Yellow Watermelon Salad

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tipsy Red-and-Yellow Watermelon Salad

Tipsy, indeed. This salad calls for both vodka and raspberry liqueur for dressing a vibrant duo of watermelon varieties. Fresh mint, sugar, salt, and a good bit of lemon juice round out the recipe. Let it sit for an hour (or two, if you have the willpower).

Marinated Tomatoes

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomatoes

Let this be the easiest tomato sauce you’ve ever made—that doesn’t come from a jar. A simple ingredient list, seven strong, is all it takes to whip together our Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes recipe.

Marinated Olives and Peppadews

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Marinated Olives and Peppadews

Here’s how to kick up your Saturday night charcuterie spread. These marinated olives and peppers can sit in the fridge for up to a week, but we highly doubt they’ll make it past the hors d’oeuvres course.

Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

If you’ve never experienced the bliss that is a tomato and watermelon salad, let us introduce you to one of the best. This recipe calls on a medley of flavors to hit the perfect sweet and savory harmony. Topping with creamy, crumbled goat cheese takes it over the top.

Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

Photo: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

This isn’t the type of recipe you can whip up a few hours before supper. It’ll take time, but it’s so worth it. Give the berries at least two days to soak up all the delicious, spicy, tangy, and sweet flavor. As for the Shaved Cucumber Salad, you can prep that just before you’re ready to serve.

Chilled Vegetable Salad

Southern Living

Recipe: Chilled Vegetable Salad

The retro bean salad is back and better than ever. Green bell pepper, sweet green peas, green beans, and corn are the stars, but we’ll give that super simple dressing of oil, cider vinegar, and sugar a best-supporting role.

