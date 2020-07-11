Marinated Salads That Are Ready To Kick Up Dinner Time

There’s nothing bland about these salads. If you’re looking for an easy way to bring a big old punch of flavor to the table, our marinated salads are the way to do it. From a classic marinated vegetable salad to a marinated cucumber salad with delicious pickled blackberries, the recipes in this collection are nothing short of dazzling. Of course, you can enjoy them year-round, but the summertime is when they’ll really shine. There’s nothing like a prep-ahead salad pulled from the fridge right as the rest of the meal comes off the grill. It’s easy, sure, but it’s also going to be one of the most requested dishes on your table. Pick one, pick them all, just make sure you serve up at least one of our marinated salads on a weekly basis. You won’t be sorry you did.