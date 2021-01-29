Lime Cottage Cheese Jello Salad with Sour Cream Chili Sauce Dressing

By Southern Living Editors

Servings:
8
Attractive main dish salads always receive an enthusiastic welcome at Southern gatherings. Lime Cottage Cheese Jello Salad accompanied by plump, rosy shrimp and an easy-to-make Sour Cream-Chili Sauce Dressing creates a pretty picture on any luncheon table. Your guests will be pleased with this cottage cheese jello salad recipe. Just add a tray of assorted relishes, hot rolls, and a dessert to top off an informal gathering.

Ingredients

Sour Cream Chili Sauce Dressing

Directions

  • Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add cold water and mix well. Chill until slightly thickened. Combine salad dressing, cottage cheese, horseradish, onion, and hot sauce; beat until smooth. Stir into gelatin mixture. Pour into 1 ¼-quart ring mold. Chill until firm. Unmold on salad greens. Fill center with shrimp. Serve with Sour Cream-Chili Sauce Dressing.

Sour Cream Chili Sauce Dressing

  • Combine ingredients and chill.

