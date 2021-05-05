How to Thicken Gravy Fast
This simple trick will make your gravy perfect for the Thanksgiving feast.
Thanksgiving can be stressful if you're in charge of the cooking. Juggling multiple dishes at once and having more than the normal number of mouths to feed can be intimidating whether or not it's your first go around. The last thing you need when you've already got both ovens running and three pots on the stove is a mishap, so planning ahead is always a game changer.
It's safe to say that among all the dishes on the holiday table, it's essential to have a winning gravy. Whether you've invited guests that will simply drizzle it on the bird or drench nearly everything on their plate in gravy, you've got to get it right. With dishes like cornbread dressing, mac & cheese, collard greens, and mashed potatoes on the table, skimpy gravy simply won't suffice.
Nailing the right consistency for your gravy can be more challenging than it seems, though. If you find yourself with too brothy of a gravy bowl, you may be wondering the best way to thicken gravy fast. Don't fret. Our Test Kitchen Professional Pam Lolley has just the solution for an easy way to thicken your gravy just in time for the feast.
If your gravy is on the skimpy side, try stirring in three or four tablespoons of flour or cornstarch into a small amount of cold water until you have a smooth paste. Slowly and gradually whisk in a small amount of the mixture a little at a time until the gravy begins to thicken. Before you know it, you'll have Thanksgiving-worthy gravy ready for your turkey and taters. No one will suspect that it was ever any other way.