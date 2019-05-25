Recipes We Stole From the Family Reunion

Family reunions are about getting together with the family members you don't see every day and catching up on old times and new. As with most Southern events, however, family reunions quickly become about something more. Kinship? Gratitude? Love? Well, yes, but we were thinking of another word—food. Like any good Southern potluck, family reunions are full of incredible homemade dishes, many of which are nostalgic for attendees. You look forward to Maw Maw's batch of decadent fudge cut into thick squares. Everyone knows they have to take a bite of Aunt Nancy's congealed salad to save her feelings. And Cousin Sarah who isn't the best chef of the bunch will always have the drinks covered. Family reunion recipes are part of what make those gatherings special. As they're passed down, tweaked, reused, and loved, family reunion recipes bring generations closer together. Even 99-year-old Grandpa and 2-year-old Baby Mae can find common ground around a batch of homemade baked mac and cheese. And we hear that a fresh peach cobbler can soften even the most heated sibling arguments. Trust us: These all-time favorite family reunion recipes will please even your pickiest relatives.