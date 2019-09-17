Cheer-Worthy Baked Dips for this Weekend's Tailgate

Whether you’re planning a watch party at home or setting up the tent on campus this Saturday, your tailgate spread is always in need of a good dip. Just as portable as they are easy to pull together, dips are a cinch to bake-and-take just about anywhere your alma mater pride takes you. From a flavorful gumbo dip full of Louisiana pride to a creamy crab dip that tastes as though it’s straight from the coast, these delicious dips will turn vegetables and chips into game day VIPs with just one dunk.Ready to bake a winning game day appetizer? Keep your eye on the ball and your tailgate spread top notch with one of our favorite baked dips.