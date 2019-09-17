Cheer-Worthy Baked Dips for this Weekend's Tailgate
Whether you’re planning a watch party at home or setting up the tent on campus this Saturday, your tailgate spread is always in need of a good dip. Just as portable as they are easy to pull together, dips are a cinch to bake-and-take just about anywhere your alma mater pride takes you. From a flavorful gumbo dip full of Louisiana pride to a creamy crab dip that tastes as though it’s straight from the coast, these delicious dips will turn vegetables and chips into game day VIPs with just one dunk.Ready to bake a winning game day appetizer? Keep your eye on the ball and your tailgate spread top notch with one of our favorite baked dips.
Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles Recipe
This mouthwatering mixture of toasted garlic, mushrooms, green chiles, and cheese is sure to be the center of attention on your tailgate table.
Baked BLT Dip Recipe
Your favorite sandwich is reimagined in this irresistible baked dip that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Collard Dip Recipe
After 30 minutes in the oven, you may never think of collard greens the same. This Southern twist on a traditional hot spinach dip could be your new favorite party food.
Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip
Almost hearty enough to be a meal on its own, this flavorful, baked dip is sure to fill the bellies of even the hungriest game day crowd.
Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews Recipe
Quick enough for an impromptu game watch party, this 30 minute crab appetizer has a savory, creamy base that will have guests going back for another bite.
Warm Gumbo Dip
Serve up a batch thick, flavorful gumbo dip, and you may have to remind your football fans not to double dip.
Baked Tex-Mex Red Pepper Cheese Dip
This oh-so-craveable cheese dip with a Tex-Mex kick is so easy you just might find yourself making it every game day.
Hot Spinach-Artichoke Dip
There’s a reason this tasty combination of cheese, lemon juice, and artichoke hearts is a game day go-to-dish. As scrumptious as it is stress-free to pull together, this classic dip is sure to delight.
Baked Tex-Mex Pimiento Cheese Dip
Turn Southern pimento cheese into a spicy appetizer with a Tex-Mex kick.
Baked Goat Cheese Dip
Bake a blend of cream cheese, goat cheese, and spicy tomato for a tasty treat that may not last longer than the first quarter.
Caramel Apple Dip
A favorite for fall tailgates, this sugary twist on a cream cheese classic is perfect for apple lovers.