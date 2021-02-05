Husk BBQ’s Cheesy Collard Green Dip

Rating: Unrated

A classic dip gets a Southern twist.

By Chef David Jensen

Credit: Andrew Cebulka

Whether you're preparing to watch the Big Game, or you're planning a binge fest of Firefly Lane or Virgin River, we think there's nothing better than an ooey-gooey, cheesy dip. We have the perfect suggestion. Husk BBQ out of Greenville, South Carolina has graciously shared their recipe for a Southern twist on a classic warm dip. May we introduce you to Cheesy Collard Green Dip? Yes, you are pleased to meet this gorgeous dish. Trust us! Chef David Jensen told Southern Living, "this dip is a great way to use collards greens while they're in season. We think of it as a Southern-style take on Spinach Artichoke dip!" That's right, give that spinach dip a rest and try this new variation that blends collard greens, pickled jalapeño peppers, red bell pepper, onions, spices, and a blend of cheeses to form an irresistible appetizer or snack. At the restaurant, Chef Jensen serves the dip alongside toast soldiers made of fried Challah Brioche, tossed in the Husk house Barbecue rub. Don't fret if that seems like too much work, chips, crackers, Melba Toast, or fresh vegetables would also pair perfectly.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Have ice bath ready.

  • Place collards into boiling water and blanch for 30 seconds on rolling boil. Shock immediately by placing collards into the ice bath.

  • Remove all collards from ice, strain, and press dry between a few paper towels or clean tea towels.

  • Once dry, rough chop collards into small pieces. Remove excess water again by pressing them between paper towels. Set the chopped collards aside, and reserve for later.

  • To blister the tomatoes, place them under the broiler on cookie tray, turning as needed, until they become black and toasted on all sides. Allow them to cool and you should be able to peel them very easily. They will have a nice smoky flavor.

  • In a large, wide saucepan over medium heat, place a small amount of canola oil, and sauté the onions, peppers, garlic, salt, and pepper. Sauté for approximately 5 minutes, stirring occasionally for even cooking.

  • Once vegetables are translucent, add beer and dry spices, and collards.

  • Simmer for 5 minutes, and then turn heat down to low and add cream cheese.

  • Cook on low simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir often with wooden spoon or spatula, until mixture is combined, creamy, and vegetables are soft.

  • Keeping heat on low, add hot sauce, diced tomatoes, chili flakes, and sour cream. Stir gently to combine.

  • Finish with vinegar lemon zest, and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning if needed. If you like it spicier, maybe a few more chili flakes. Like the acid? Get more hot sauce or lemon in there.

  • Remove from heat, and fold in cheddar cheese. Stir until cheese is melted and dip is gooey and fully combined.

  • To serve, place in your favorite small-medium shallow baking or artichoke dip dish. Fill the dish till almost to the top with the dip, and then sprinkle more shredded cheddar to cover.

  • Bake dip in a 375F oven for approximately 15 minutes, or until it bubbles and the cheese is lightly toasted.

  • Serve with your favorite cracker, melba toasts, chips, or crudité. This dip can be made up to a week in advance, and kept refrigerated until you need to serve.

