Husk BBQ’s Cheesy Collard Green Dip

Whether you're preparing to watch the Big Game, or you're planning a binge fest of Firefly Lane or Virgin River, we think there's nothing better than an ooey-gooey, cheesy dip. We have the perfect suggestion. Husk BBQ out of Greenville, South Carolina has graciously shared their recipe for a Southern twist on a classic warm dip. May we introduce you to Cheesy Collard Green Dip? Yes, you are pleased to meet this gorgeous dish. Trust us! Chef David Jensen told Southern Living, "this dip is a great way to use collards greens while they're in season. We think of it as a Southern-style take on Spinach Artichoke dip!" That's right, give that spinach dip a rest and try this new variation that blends collard greens, pickled jalapeño peppers, red bell pepper, onions, spices, and a blend of cheeses to form an irresistible appetizer or snack. At the restaurant, Chef Jensen serves the dip alongside toast soldiers made of fried Challah Brioche, tossed in the Husk house Barbecue rub. Don't fret if that seems like too much work, chips, crackers, Melba Toast, or fresh vegetables would also pair perfectly.