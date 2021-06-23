Easy Homemade Hummus Recipes with a Southern Spin
Hummus is traditionally made with chickpeas that are flavored with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and tahini, but we're here to show you a few of our favorite ways to make hummus with a Southern spin. These recipes go way beyond classic hummus that uses chickpeas as the base and turns some of our favorite Southern ingredients into a delicious dip. We're talking classic favorites like boiled peanuts and black-eyed peas. Hummus is also an easy dip to make ahead of time for taking along to potlucks, tailgates, and dinner parties because it can be stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve. Plus, there is a wide variety of foods you can serve alongside your homemade hummus based on your personal taste including crudités, breads, crackers, and chips.
Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus
Sweet potatoes come together with chickpeas to give this hummus a vibrant color and sweeter flavor. Complete your appetizer by serving with your favorite vegetables and pita chips.
Boiled Peanut Hummus
This hummus recipe that uses boiled peanuts as the base comes together in just 10 minutes thanks to an assist from your trusty food processor. Reserve the shells to garnish your dip before serving.
Smoky Field Pea Hummus
To help this hummus come together even faster and easier, you can skip the ham toppings if desired. Add water one tablespoon at a time to the food processor until the hummus reaches your desired consistency.
Carrot Hummus
Everyone will enjoy eating their carrots when you serve them in the form of a delicious dip.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Smoked paprika and canned black-eyed peas come together to create a Southern-style hummus that just may be your new favorite way to enjoy this classic side dish.