7 Secrets for Taking a Dip from Good to Great

You've probably already a favorite dip in your recipe arsenal—maybe it's a killer Spicy White Cheese Dip or an outrageously rich and creamy Bacon-Onion Dip. Even if your dip bowl is always licked clean after a party, there's always room for a little improvement, right? Read on for simple changes that will make your go-to dip recipe even more irresistible.

Spinach Dip

When using cooked greens, wring as much liquid out of the vegetables as possible to prevent a watery spinach dip. Squeeze out the excess water with a potato ricer, or press the greens against a fine mesh colander.

Guacamole

There are plenty of dips that are better when made in advance. Guacamole isn't one of them. However, you can prep most of the ingredients (cilantro, onion, jalapeño) in advance, then mash in the avocado right before serving to keep it from turning brown.

Salsa

The key to great salsa is willpower. Once you have combined all of the ingredients in a bowl, season the salsa with salt, then let it sit for 10 minutes before digging in. This allows the tomatoes release their juices and for the flavors to meld. Serve salsa at room temperature for the most robust flavor.

Queso

Queso may be the ultimate throw-it-together appetizer but a low and slow cook time can make this spicy cheese dip smoother and more flavorful. Try making a batch in your slow cooker. Added bonus: it will also keep the dip warm—great for parties!

Hummus

For the best hummus, you've got to get rid the of thin skins that cover the chickpeas—when pureed, all those little skins make the dip grainy. Whether you're using dried chickpeas (which require soaking) or canned chickpeas, it's worth the extra 10 minutes it takes to remove and discard the skins. You'll be rewarded with the silky smooth hummus of your dreams.

Onion Dip

If using raw onions and garlic in an onion dip, pulse them in a food processor to get the finest dice, which will distribute more evenly throughout the dip.

Pimiento Cheese