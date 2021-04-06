9 Crab Dip Recipes Perfect for Any Party
With summer comes some of our favorite seasonal ingredients. We use any excuse we can get to whip up a recipe with crab. The lump meat reminds us of warm days, sunny weather, and good company. While crabmeat is a staple in so many of our summer meals like classic crab boil or crab cakes, one of our favorite ways to incorporate it is in irresistible crab dip. Guests won’t be able to resist going back for more of these crab dip recipes at your next gathering. They’re filling and delicious, and easy to whip up in big batches. They reheat and store well, so they’re perfect for snacking on the next day if you have leftovers. If you’ve never made one before, learning how to make crab dip is easy. Let these recipes acting as your guide for hot crab dips that will leave your crowd impressed.
Creamy Crab Dip
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip
This recipe, inspired by crap dip from decades ago, is a wonderful appetizer, but don’t underestimate its power to be in your main menu either.
Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip
Recipe: Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip
Forget the spinach artichoke dip and opt for this crabmeat combo instead. Top the dip with fresh chives and coarsely crushed bagel chips once it’s done in the slow cooker.
Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
It doesn’t get easier than a five-minute recipe. This one is packed with cheesy goodness, lots of spices, and sliced almonds.
Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews
The thinly sliced peppadew peppers that sit on top add a sweet touch to this creamy dish.
Crab Imperial
Recipe: Crab Imperial
This crossover of a dip and hot casserole will make your crab-loving heart melt. Serve it as an appetizer or with a side salad for a main course.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, cream cheese, Old Bay seasoning, lemon, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese make this dip oh so good. Serve while it’s warm.
Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip
Recipe: Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip
This slow-cooker recipe takes your favorite spinach dip to a whole new level with the addition of crab.
Lump Crab Mornay
Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay
Keep this creamy dip warm when it’s ready to serve by placing it in a chafing dish of slow-cooker set on warm or low.
Deviled Crab Dip
Recipe: Deviled Crab Dip
Sprinkle benne on top for a crispy crunch in every creamy bite.