9 Crab Dip Recipes Perfect for Any Party

By Sierra Guardiola
April 05, 2021

With summer comes some of our favorite seasonal ingredients. We use any excuse we can get to whip up a recipe with crab. The lump meat reminds us of warm days, sunny weather, and good company. While crabmeat is a staple in so many of our summer meals like classic crab boil or crab cakes, one of our favorite ways to incorporate it is in irresistible crab dip. Guests won’t be able to resist going back for more of these crab dip recipes at your next gathering. They’re filling and delicious, and easy to whip up in big batches. They reheat and store well, so they’re perfect for snacking on the next day if you have leftovers. If you’ve never made one before, learning how to make crab dip is easy. Let these recipes acting as your guide for hot crab dips that will leave your crowd impressed.

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

This recipe, inspired by crap dip from decades ago, is a wonderful appetizer, but don’t underestimate its power to be in your main menu either.

Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip

Forget the spinach artichoke dip and opt for this crabmeat combo instead. Top the dip with fresh chives and coarsely crushed bagel chips once it’s done in the slow cooker.

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

It doesn’t get easier than a five-minute recipe. This one is packed with cheesy goodness, lots of spices, and sliced almonds.

Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

The thinly sliced peppadew peppers that sit on top add a sweet touch to this creamy dish.

Crab Imperial

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crab Imperial

This crossover of a dip and hot casserole will make your crab-loving heart melt. Serve it as an appetizer or with a side salad for a main course.

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Artichokes, cream cheese, Old Bay seasoning, lemon, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese make this dip oh so good. Serve while it’s warm.

Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip

This slow-cooker recipe takes your favorite spinach dip to a whole new level with the addition of crab.

Lump Crab Mornay

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

Keep this creamy dip warm when it’s ready to serve by placing it in a chafing dish of slow-cooker set on warm or low.

Deviled Crab Dip

Credit: Eva Kolenko

Recipe: Deviled Crab Dip

Sprinkle benne on top for a crispy crunch in every creamy bite.

