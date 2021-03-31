Instant Mashed Potatoes Are Here to Save Your Runny Deviled Eggs
You know you have a box lying around somewhere!
Whether you got carried away with the mayonnaise or the mustard, runny deviled eggs happen to the best of us. But before you defile your carefully peeled whites with liquefied filling, you should consider this deviled egg-saving trick from Lifehacker's resident food guru, Claire Lower.
Lower, who has made a career out of turning everything we thought we know about cooking on its head, suggests instant mashed potatoes as a remedy for gloopy deviled egg filling.
"Not only do they make a great pot of gnocchi, but the starchy flakes are an excellent thickening agent," she writes. "They're commonly used to thicken soups and stews, but you can also use them to save a batch of runny deviled eggs."
Lower recommends adding the potato flakes slowly—a few teaspoons at a time—and mixing well before adding more. She warns that the flakes might be a little crunchy at first but will soften as they absorb the excess moisture.
Now, unless you use a whole heap of instant mashed potatoes, this little workaround shouldn't impact the taste of your little devils. And even if it does, it won't taste bad. Potatoes and deviled eggs are actually a match made in heaven.
Just be sure to use traditional (read: unflavored) instant mashed potatoes. There are some crazy flavors out there these days!
Good luck, y'all!