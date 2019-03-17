The Secret Southern Ingredient for Thicker Chili

Whether you like your chili with beans or without, chock full of beef or strictly vegetarian, mild or spicy enough to make you sweat, we can all agree that a good bowl of chili should have a thick and chunky texture. After all, you want to pile your bowl full of delicious toppings, right?

Many chili recipes, especially ones made with beans, will thicken up in the pot all by themselves as the cooking liquid simmers and reduces down. Other chili recipes have a brothier, soupier consistency, which means you'll need an extra ingredient to help give it more body.

Cornmeal is one of our go-to thickening agents for chili. Unlike all-purpose flour, this Southern pantry staple adds a subtle earthy flavor to the chili in addition to thickening it up. You can use white or yellow cornmeal that is fine to medium-grain. Or try masa harina, a very fine corn flour made from hominy. Masa harina is usually stocked near other Latin American food products in grocery stores.

Be sure to avoid using coarse-grind cornmeal. It has a larger grain that's great for baked goods like cornbread, but it won't dissolve properly in the chili. Also avoid dry cornbread mixes, which may contain other ingredients like flour and sugar.