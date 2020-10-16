9x13 Winter Casserole Recipes for Cozy Nights In
Southerners are able to think up delicious casserole recipes all year long, but they truly shine in the winter months. When it’s cold outside, all we crave is classic comfort food, and there’s nothing more comforting than a casserole. These winter casserole recipes are the food equivalent of a hug, and when we need an extra big squeeze, we rely on vintage casseroles like Mama used to make. Old-school tuna noodle casserole, lasagna, and chicken spaghetti are in our lineup of cozy winter casseroles. But you’re not the only one who will be thrilled with the dinner selection; the kids will go crazy over our mac and cheese with bacon, pizza casserole, and chicken enchiladas. With these winter casseroles, you’ll be dishing out comfort all season long.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
This recipe from our November 1990 issue has been getting us through the holidays for decades. Simply make it, freeze it, and bake it when you need a warm meal for hungry family.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
When you hear “cobbler,” you might think of sweet peach and fresh berry confections in the summertime. This winter, enjoy a different kind of cobbler with this savory casserole topped with fluffy buttermilk biscuits with bacon in them.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole
Is there anything more comforting during the chilly winter months than a bowl of hot soup? Yep—that same bowl of hot soup in big-batch casserole form.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
For many families, lasagna is a Christmas Eve tradition. This year, prep and freeze this classic recipe up to three months in advance.
Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas
Taco night is fun, but it can be messy. This winter, try a comforting one-dish dinner with family-favorite chicken enchiladas.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
We can always count on ground beef during busy weeks, and this oh-so-comforting casserole will be consistently requested after you make it the first time.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Buffalo chicken wings (and the gameday favorite dip) get a suppertime makeover with this comfort-food casserole. Bonus points: No messy fingers!
Baked Ziti with Meatballs
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Meatballs
Speed up Grandma’s old-fashioned spaghetti and meatballs with a jar of pasta sauce and frozen meatballs—be promise we won’t tell her! We added mushroom, spinach, and chopped pepperoni to the mix in this cheesy pasta bake.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
One editor made this easy casserole for family dinner, and her mom wouldn’t leave before she gave her the recipe. If that isn’t proof you should try it, we’re not sure what is!
Smoked Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Recipe: Smoked Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Instead of hand-making meatballs for pasta night, drop by your favorite BBQ joint on the way home and pick up some pulled pork to make this hearty supper. Our Test Kitchen has a great tip for freezing this pasta bake without sacrificing a dish: Line the dish with heavy-duty aluminum foil, allowing several inches of foil to extend over sides. Prepare recipe as directed and freeze until firm. Holding the edges of foil, lift the casserole up from the dish, then fold the foil over the top. Wrap tightly in two layers of plastic wrap and re-pop back in the freezer. Before baking, remove plastic wrap, unwrap the top of the frozen casserole and place it back into the baking dish.
Leftover Turkey Casserole
Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole
Leave the sad sandwiches behind: This year, we’re making a comfy, creamy casserole with our leftover turkey. You will probably have all the ingredients on hand, too! If you want to recreate this supper on a weeknight, simply replace the turkey with rotisserie chicken.
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
Store-bought shortcuts like a bag of frozen potatoes can come in handy on busy nights, and this recipe only has four other easy ingredients. You can bake this hearty casserole in your 13x9 or individual ramekins for easy personal serving sizes.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
When in doubt, just add bacon! This classic baked mac and cheese only tastes better with it. This creamy recipe includes three cheeses that each serve a different purpose: extra-sharp cheddar for cheesy flavor and color, Parmesan to add cheesiness to the breadcrumb topping, and as our Test Kitchen said: “have your pick of Monterey Jack, provolone, or mozzarella, all white cheeses that bring creaminess and that stretchy, cheese-pull texture we look for in any high-quality mac.”
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
Remember Mama’s tuna casserole of your childhood? We gave it a mini makeover, swapping canned veggies for fresh and cream of mushroom soup for a homemade cream sauce. Don’t worry: It still has all the nostalgic flavor you crave. Prep the casserole a few days in advance, freeze it, and bake it when you’re ready to eat.
Deb Wise’s Tamale Pie Mix-Up
Recipe: Deb Wise’s Tamale Pie Mix-Up
What do you need for taco night? Ground beef, fresh peppers and onions, Mexican spices, and of course, plenty of cheese. What if we told you that instead of standing in line to top your own tacos, you could serve up a casserole with all that comfort in one scoop. We’ve been turning to this recipes at dinnertime for years, and your family is going to love it, too.
Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Swap chicken for turkey in this seasonal version of your favorite pot pie. We got fancy and used cookie cutters to make a festive topping (with a cranberry-pecan crust), but you can easily roll it over the dish in one piece. You can freeze this dish in advance, but our Test Kitchen recommends storing the crusts and casserole separately to ensure the crusts stay firm.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
If the kids ask what’s for dinner and you say pizza, they’re excited. If they ask what’s for dinner and you say spaghetti, they’re excited. If they ask what’s for dinner and you say pizza spaghetti, they’re ecstatic. To make ahead, freeze the unbaked casserole for up to one month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, let stand 30 minutes at room temperature, and bake as directed.