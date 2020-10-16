9x13 Winter Casserole Recipes for Cozy Nights In

Southerners are able to think up delicious casserole recipes all year long, but they truly shine in the winter months. When it’s cold outside, all we crave is classic comfort food, and there’s nothing more comforting than a casserole. These winter casserole recipes are the food equivalent of a hug, and when we need an extra big squeeze, we rely on vintage casseroles like Mama used to make. Old-school tuna noodle casserole, lasagna, and chicken spaghetti are in our lineup of cozy winter casseroles. But you’re not the only one who will be thrilled with the dinner selection; the kids will go crazy over our mac and cheese with bacon, pizza casserole, and chicken enchiladas. With these winter casseroles, you’ll be dishing out comfort all season long.