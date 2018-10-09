45 Vintage Casseroles Beloved in the South That Deserve to be Celebrated
With some classic casseroles, just a whiff can instantly take you back years, even decades. The heavenly aroma of those creamy, cheesy, crunchy bakes isn’t something we can forget, nor do we want to. So, like Mama, we keep on making them. No matter the occasion—congratulations and condolences, service and comfort—a casserole says the same thing: Here you go, honey, you deserve this. Those same easy casseroles also make up the bulk of our quick-fix, crowd-pleasing suppers, offering hearty deliciousness in a pinch.
Whether being served at Sunday dinner or on the holiday sideboard, these vintage recipes will always leave a Southern crowd full and happy. From the legendary cowboy casserole to the faithful chicken spaghetti, these retro casserole recipes aren’t going anywhere. (Thank goodness.)
These Classic Southern Casseroles Will Never Get Old
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
In a sea of chicken casseroles, this spaghetti bake might be the ultimate crowd-pleaser. The old-school recipe transports us back to Mama's house on any typical Tuesday night.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
We'd hate to mess with a good thing, and this old-school casserole is just that. From the frozen French-cut green beans to the crispy fried onion topping, it's a familiar sight on every supper table.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Prep this crowd-pleasing family casserole over the weekend and pop it in the freezer until the night before you’re ready to serve. Add a salad and garlic bread—and you're set!
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
This might be the original family-friendly casserole, but it's also one that even a fancy Frances will love. It's delightfully packed full with chicken, pasta, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
To Southerners, squash casserole is what we imagine kale salad is to West Coasters. (All in good fun, of course.) At the center of any Southern spread, you'll find this beauty: a creamy, crunchy, cheesy, buttery casserole filled with bright yellow squash.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
There are few things that belong together as much as chicken and rice. Romeo and Juliet? Johnny and June? This recipe gets a special crunch from water chestnuts.
Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
This easy casserole is the universal answer to "I don't know what to make for dinner." This slow-cooker version of spaghetti casserole is even simpler than your usual recipe.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
This Southern breakfast staple is even more delicious in a casserole dish—and ready to fill up a hungry family on any morning. Using frozen biscuits saves so much extra time.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Is there a world where this classic dish doesn't belong on the list? Macaroni and cheese is our version of comfort in a casserole dish.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
Egg noodles, baked ham, and cream of mushroom soup make a tasty trio alongside veggies like broccoli, carrots, and asparagus.
Turkey Tetrazzini
Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini
We'll take this classic comfort dish anytime. Here's a trick: Come Thanksgiving, use any leftover turkey to make this wonderful weeknight dinner.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Name any spread, and a broccoli-and-cheese casserole will fit right in, guaranteed. This version uses fresh broccoli and a mixture of sour cream and mayonnaise in lieu of cream of mushroom soup.
Cowboy Casserole
Recipe: Cowboy Casserole
Any casserole topped with tater tots is a friend of ours, and this one is filled with a savory blend of beef, beans, corn, cheese, and chiles.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Say hello to the fluffier version of cornbread. Spoon bread is an old Southern delicacy that we wish we'd see a whole lot more.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
How do you know this recipe is an old-fashioned friend? Hard-boiled eggs. You don't see those in the creamy filling as much anymore, do you?
Dorito Casserole
Recipe: Dorito Casserole
The kids are guaranteed to become big fans of this zesty Tex-Mex casserole made with layers of seasoned beef, cheese, and—of course—crushed Doritos.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage
They knew what they were doing when creating this perfect Italian casserole. The secret is in the sauce, literally, in this recipe: a tomato blend with ground sausage.
Chili Cheese Enchiladas
Recipe: Chili Cheese Enchiladas
Feel free to customize this hearty batch of baked enchiladas by using ground beef, leftover chicken, or even a rotisserie chicken. This Texas-inspired recipe uses a homemade chili gravy.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
Sloppy Joes really slather on the nostalgia. Let the childhood classic come back with a modern spin. This pasta bake version has that sweet-savory blend of sauce and ground beef you know and love.
Au Gratin Potato Casserole
Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Casserole
This is a classic due as much to convenience as delectability. Because, at any given moment, we all have frozen hash browns, cream of mushroom soup, and cornflakes cereal in the kitchen.
Cheeseburger Casserole
Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole
Yep, we went there. Imagine all the makings of a fantastic cheeseburger in a casserole filling, before being topped with tater tots, bacon, and cheese. No patty-flipping required.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms
Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms
This super fast version of a pasta bake uses store-bought ingredients like cheese tortellini to turn out a filling skillet supper in half an hour.
Meatloaf Casserole
Recipe: Meatloaf Casserole
The hearty beef dinner we all know and love just got a baking dish-friendly makeover that tastes like a homey version of shepherd's pie.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Nothing beats a full-fledged Tex-Mex casserole. Layers of corn tortillas, cheese, and chicken make this recipe an easy favorite of kids and adults alike.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Is it Thanksgiving without this enticingly sweet side dish? It's the closest we'll get to allowing dessert served with dinner, and the marshmallow-topped recipe can be found at any Southern affair.
Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up
Recipe: Deb Wise’s Tamale Pie Mix-up
A casserole packed with cheap, easy ground beef is an important household staple. This layer-free tamale pie makes a homey, comforting meal packed with a filling of ground beef, cornmeal, tomato sauce, and corn that gets finished with a layer of gooey cheese.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
We'll gladly accept this savory cobbler as our own. This comforting chicken casserole is always topped with fluffy homemade biscuits instead of piecrust.
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
Pineapple what? We're making a case to bring back this unexpected Easter classic. (If your family doesn't already still make it.)
Christmas Morning Strata
Recipe: Christmas Morning Strata
This longtime reader favorite is the perfect baked egg casserole—flavored with sausage, Dijon, and all the cheese—to make ahead for any holiday morning.