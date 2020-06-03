Summer Chicken Casseroles To Add To Your Weeknight Dinner Rotation
Casseroles are an easy way to feed your whole family from just one pan, making preparation and cleanup a breeze. Cooking just one recipe to feed every member of your crew will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the summertime. We've rounded up our favorite chicken casseroles to serve all season long. From one-dish meals to recipes that you can make ahead of time, these meals will help take some of the stress out of getting dinner on the table every night. They'll help you make the most of the time you have to spend together while still enjoying the flavors of the season.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Chicken, bacon, and ranch are three ingredients that will always earn a spot in our kitchen, especially when they're all together in one 13-by-9-inch dish.
Chicken Spaghetti
This light and bright version of spaghetti is perfect for an al fresco dinner on the porch or patio. Use tongs and a spoon to twirl the noodles into nests for an impressive yet easy presentation.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
This flavor-packed recipe is our take on hot wings in casserole form. What could be better?
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
A mix of chicken, broccoli, and pasta provide a well-rounded meal in just one dish. The pecan, cheese, cracker, and butter topping will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Poppy Seed Chicken
You just need five ingredients and 10 minutes to pull this chicken dish together. Plus, it's even better as leftovers (if there are any).
Chicken Enchiladas
This lighter version of chicken enchiladas is finished with a fresh tomatillo salsa. It can also be prepared ahead of time so you can spend more time with your family and less time in the kitchen.
Chicken Lasagna
An entire bag of spinach ups the vegetable content of this chicken lasagna while ricotta, Parmesan, and Cheddar cheese make sure it's kid-approved.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This one-skillet dish lets you cook your side dish and main dish at the same time.
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
If you have them on hand, serve this chicken dish in miniature cocottes for a fun summer dinner experience.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Layering ingredients between corn tortillas is a less-constructed but just as delicious way to enjoy the Tex-Mex flavors of chicken enchiladas.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
This 13-by-9 take on chicken pot pie will feed the whole family. Bacon and Cheddar biscuits are also a welcome addition that replace the traditional pastry crust.
Chicken and Squash Casserole
Make the most of summer squash and zucchini with this slow-cooker casserole recipe. Add a side salad and dinner is served.
Oven Chicken Risotto
When it's time to make dinner on a hot summer day and you don't want to spend much time over the stove, turn to this easy risotto recipe. Deli-roasted chicken helps it come together with just 20 minutes of hands-on time.