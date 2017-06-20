18 Summer Casseroles That Make the Most of Your Farmers' Market Finds

All Southerners know that casseroles are truly one-dish wonders. Quick to prepare, easy to make-ahead (and even easier to clean up), plentiful enough for a crowd, and portable. It’s no wonder these comforting dishes have always been a regional favorite.

Though casserole recipes frequent our holiday menus each fall, these delicious, easy-to-make dinners and side dishes often fall off our recipe radars when the weather turns warmer. But, with fresh zucchinis, tomatoes, corn, and more waiting at your local farmers' market, begging to be baked, it just might be time to crown summertime the new casserole season.

With a house full of kiddos and their friends all summer, it’s always good to have a made-ahead dish on hand. From our Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna to our Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta, some of our favorite summer casserole recipes will help you prepare for everything from last-minute summertime entertaining to a fun family dinner. To help you get started, here are some of our favorite reasons to start popping casseroles into your oven this summer.