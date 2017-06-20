18 Summer Casseroles That Make the Most of Your Farmers' Market Finds
All Southerners know that casseroles are truly one-dish wonders. Quick to prepare, easy to make-ahead (and even easier to clean up), plentiful enough for a crowd, and portable. It’s no wonder these comforting dishes have always been a regional favorite.
Though casserole recipes frequent our holiday menus each fall, these delicious, easy-to-make dinners and side dishes often fall off our recipe radars when the weather turns warmer. But, with fresh zucchinis, tomatoes, corn, and more waiting at your local farmers' market, begging to be baked, it just might be time to crown summertime the new casserole season.
With a house full of kiddos and their friends all summer, it’s always good to have a made-ahead dish on hand. From our Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna to our Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta, some of our favorite summer casserole recipes will help you prepare for everything from last-minute summertime entertaining to a fun family dinner. To help you get started, here are some of our favorite reasons to start popping casseroles into your oven this summer.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Fresh plum tomatoes top this cheesy favorite and add rich, juicy flavor.
Okra and Rice Casserole
Sautéed okra, sweet corn, Cajun spices, and buttery garlic breadcrumbs make this summer casserole shine.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
With broccoli and red bell peppers, and even colored tortellini if you’d like, this casserole is full of summer color.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
This vegetable medley will have you loving summer and its fresh flavors.
Reunion Pea Casserole
In the summer, look for Whippoorwill, Lady Cream, and Pinkeye beans at the market and substitute them into this recipe.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Fresh broccoli is the secret to this delicious and surprisingly good for you casserole.
Eggplant Rollups
Thinly sliced eggplants make the perfect rollups. They’re filled with ricotta cheese to make Italian-style dinner.
New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips
Fresh veggies add pops of color while potato chips add the perfect crunch to this dish.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Looking for a way to use summer zucchini? This recipe calls for 2 pounds of the vegetable and serves 10 people.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Green chiles and tomatillos add Southwestern flavor to this spin on classic squash casserole.
Texas-Style Enchilada Casserole
Fit for a summertime fiesta, this casserole will help your serve something with a bit of a kick this season.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
If you’re looking for a true summertime trio, look no further than this zucchini, squash, and corn filled side dish.
Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Did you fill your Farmers’ Market basket to the brim with zucchinis? Pair your market picks with fresh basil and spinach, and bake with ricotta and flavored cream cheese for the perfect vegetarian casserole.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
This pretty layered presentation is a wonderful vegetable addition to a summer menu.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This filling one-dish chicken casserole recipe is a flavorful twist on a classic chicken and rice dinner.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
This two-cheese combo lets your summer squash take center stage.
Spinach-and-Herb Pastatta
An original Southern Living creation, pastatta is a comforting cross between a frittata and baked pasta.
Summer Squash Casserole
This summer side dish is a cinch to prepare and pairs perfectly with fried chicken for a true, Southern summertime lunch or dinner.